Man Utd officials ‘meeting’ UAE-based consortium today in London with Glazers ‘open’ to sale

Man Utd officials are holding a ‘meeting’ today with a United Arab Emirates-based consortium who are ‘very serious’ about buying the club, according to reports.

It has been another dramatic few weeks at Old Trafford with rumours Ruben Amorim could have been sacked if Man Utd had lost badly to Sunderland before the international break.

Instead, Amorim hung onto his position by beating the Black Cats 2-0 with Sir Jim Ratcliffe revealing in an interview a few days later that he would love for Amorim to stay for at least three years.

Off the pitch, Saudi government official Turki Al-Sheikh caused a stir by claiming that Man Utd were close to bringing in a potential new investor who is interested in buying the club.

Not revealing too many details of the deal, Al-Sheikh wrote on X: ‘The best news I heard today is that Manchester United is now in an advanced stage of completing a deal to sell to a new investor – I hope he’s better than the previous owners.’

After his message caused lots of speculation, Al-Sheikh insisted he was not involved and that the mystery investor was not from Saudi Arabia.

Clarifying his message earlier in the week, Al-Sheikh wrote on X: “My yesterday’s post about Manchester United’s potential sale meant one thing: the club is in an advanced negotiation phase with a new investor.

“Just to clarify, I am not the investor, nor are they from my nation. I’m posting this as a fan who wishes the deal to happen, though it might not necessarily happen.”

Ratcliffe, who bought 27.7 per cent of Man Utd in February 2024, has been given control of football operations as the Glazer family took more of a backseat.

The INEOS founder has plans to build a new 100,000-seater stadium but has angered many people at the club with club legends, staff and fans impacted by his controversial cost-cutting exercise.

There have been rumours that a UAE-based consortium have been interested in acquiring the club and now it has been confirmed by a respected X account, who broke news of Man Utd’s interest in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

It is understood that Man Utd ‘officials’ will meet with the group from the UAE on Monday afternoon and the consortium are ‘very serious’ about purchasing the club from the Glazers, who are now ‘open’ to a sale.

The account wrote on X: ‘Our sources at @ManUtd are reporting that United Arab Emirates-based consortium are meeting #mufc officials in London at 1pm. The UAE officials are very serious about purchasing the club. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬.’