Spurs are the new Europa League champions and will be in the Champions League while Man Utd are nowhere.

How bad was that?

To serve justice, after this match UEFA should take back the additional 5th team allocation from the Premier League and award it to the league that registered most TV viewers for the final. It was like watching Bolton vs Blackburn from the golden Sam Allardyce era…

Rado, Sofia

…Spurs = Tallest dwarf

Graham Jones

…Before the game I was trying to work out what the opposite of two bald men fighting over a comb would be, to describe this match. Two terrible, undeserving teams competing for a much-needed prize. I couldn’t work anything out so Spurs v Man Utd in the Europa League final will have to serve as the idiom from now on.

Kev, Dublin

Now IS the time for Man Utd alarmism…

Just lost the Europa League Final. Finished just above relegation. Out of Europe altogether next year. Now is not the time for alarmism. Except…yes it bloody is time for alarmism! That was an egregious season. Unacceptable. It is time for the “open-heart surgery” that is clearly needed. (Rangnick, R. 2022).

Keegs, Singapore

…As Man United fan I’m glad Spurs won.

I’m glad Ange can wave the trophy in the media’s face and walk off into the sunset knowing he kept his word. I’m also very happy for the Spurs fans who’ve been waiting a while for this moment. They’ll have a trophy parade and it will be worth every second of it.

From a United perspective, I’m glad we didn’t win. From the backroom staff, to the players and all the way up to the board, no one has been good enough this season to warrant Champions League football. I’m glad we don’t have Champions League football to gloss over all the lay offs of general workers. Big Jim would have pointed to this as progress.

There’s no guarantee the extra money would have been spent wisely in the transfer market so I can’t even lament missing out on that.

We’ve been calling for a big reset for years and this is it now. Genuinely have no clue what next season brings.

David, Ireland

It’s not all doom and gloom

While losing a final is not good, especially when the revenue boost would be useful, the team does seem to be playing better overall. They are creating chances, just can’t seem to put them away.

Roll on to next season, and let’s see what happens.

Ryan B

How to fix Man Utd…

Well as a Liverpool fan, and having received all the stick over the years for “never winning the prem” and the rest of it I guess I should be feeling really quite chipper right now but instead…I’m pretty gutted.

First things first, that game was pretty sh*te, well played Spurs (even that sounds daft!) And commiserations Utd. And that’s genuine.

Started supporting Liverpool in the late 80s so barely remember the good times, very much remember the bad! And I can’t help but feel that this moment is (or should be) the low point for Std.

Reminds me of Hicks and Gillett, Americans trying to make more than a quick buck, Jim fighting the tide, players being brought in as “top of class” but actually being yesterday’s men to a degree. Again, I am genuinely being reflective but the likes of Casemiro, Hojlund, Dalot, Shaw, perhaps even Fernandes are in my eyes just not fit to tie any Utd players shoes that I have seen over the years. Before anybody says anything, Big Bruno is a good player!

However Utd were always built on attack, attack, attack and what was that? Passive pass, passive pass, hopeful punt! At this point the whole mechanism is broken.

So how to fix? With my mentioning Hicks and Gillett it’s obvious that Joel and the rest of the Glazers need to f**k off and I genuinely hope they do! Like it or not, Utd are a top team and the league needs it. Who wants to watch City relentlessly win it? Do I want to watch Liverpool win it all the tins? The selfish me says yes, but it’s the competition that drives things! And without the competition (like this year, apologies to Arsenal fans) it all falls apart and makes it sh*t for everybody!

So Glazers, from a Liverpool fan… go play on the M62! What about Jim? The club needs a reset, now some of his behaviour has been sickening frankly but if he is a Utd fan at heart, why not show it by putting more of your chemical money into Utd at a time it’s needed and getting rid of those at the top? Many will disagree, but 15 years of siphoning from Glazer Co. hasn’t helped has it?

Ruben? Sorry but adios amigo! A top quality coach may be there but Utd need healing, not being coerced into a framework that doesn’t fit what you have.

Leaves the team? If it was me, I would Class of 92 it. What have you got to lose? It cost you nothing when Beckham and co. came through and it worked. Or just revert to 442 and play a little and large strike force, again in this world with inverted defenders and false 9’s and what not, maybe traditional brings it back whilst the team gets back on its feet.

This has been way too long and in my eyes too soporific, so to end…

Richarlison is and always be a complete and utter kn*bhe*d, a point we will all agree on!

Cowlick

How bad are INEOS at sport?

Isn’t it more than a coincidence that Ineos’s involvement in sports has been an unmitigated disaster? (Except for my countryman Eliud Kipchoge in his 1:59:59 marathon quest).

Ineos took over the all conquering Team Sky in cycling, under Sky the team never seemed capable of losing the Tour de France, enter Ineos, their budget is increased but rather than winning they perfect the art of seizing defeat from the jaws of victory.

They then decide to invest in the Mercedes F1 team. The team was a well oiled machine, winning 7 straight drivers championships and if it weren’t for the shambolic 2021 Abu Dhabi GP it would have been 8 straight. Well, Mercedes has won nothing since.

When I heard that Ineos was going to buy a stake in Man Utd, the Liverpool fan in me was over the moon with their disastrous record. Part of the failures may be due to circumstances beyond their control such as the F1 rule changes, but most of the blame has to be laid on Ineos for their gross incompetence. As long as they remain on board at Man Utd they’ll continue bringing us joy.

Edwin O, LFC

Get the f*** in

Was it a good game? A good final? Absolutely not.

Do I care? Absolutely not!

Spurs have finally won a trophy! Only the 3rd trophy of my lifetime!

Overwhelming feeling joy. This is what football is all about!

Northern Spur

…With Real Madrid knocked out of the Champions League, and their successors not crowned for another 10 days or so, Spurs are champions of Europe right now, yeah?

Michael C, Spurs

…17 years, 17th place. Written in the stars

COYS!

Eric B in NYC

…With all due respect, if any of the rival fans furiously writing into the mailbox (and/or the media pundits typing up their hot takes) to focus on bemoaning the quality of the game are under the impression Spurs fans give a solitary flying fk, then they’re tapped in the head.

No Maddison, no Bergvall, no Kulusevki. A club on its knees in 17th. A manager pilloried as a clown. No trophy in 17 years. The butt of all hilarious trophy banner.

This one wasn’t for entertaining you, lads. Sorry. COYS, With love.

Caldo Sperone (8 years old the last time Spurs won a European Trophy. Tears were shed)

Lads, it’s Man Utd

First of all I’d like to express how proud I am of my club, the players and manager for winning the Europa League, in what has been an extremely challenging season.

The manner in which we eased to victory brought to mind that famous Ferguson quote, “lads, its Tottenham”. It’s a quote that’s been used to mock us for years now, amongst all the other disrespect we have been on the receiving end of. During our fourth (yes fourth) victory over Man Utd this season there was a strong sense of “lads, it’s Man Utd”. Our victory felt inevitable and we held them at arm’s length with consummate ease. Our current league position feels like a freak accident, theirs feels just about right.

Now that we have the trophy monkey off our back, I believe that Ange has opened to floodgates to an era of glory and success. This is a very young, talented squad that hasn’t been tainted by the failures of past Spurs teams, and will grow and improve together. I look around the league and I don’t see another club that is primed to dominate the next decade the way Spurs are. The icing on the cake is that sweet Champions League money, which will present Ange with a large war chest to bolster the squad in the summer. I will follow up on this mail with a transfer wishlist once I’ve had a chance to scour the market properly.

Tonight’s victory was a triumph of hope over negativity. I’ve never stopped believing in our chairman, manager and players and it feels all the sweeter for that fact. Not only are Spurs the original North London football club, we are now officially the most successful North London Club in Europe.

Barry Fox

Well done Spurs

Revealing my alter ego – a real person and lifetime Londoner – as opposed to my day job as one of the more insufferably online Arsenal bores of the Mailbox – I’m going to say well done Spurs and a deserved outcome for a perennially mocked and glum fanbase which includes countless friends, all pretty sick of being the butt of every joke.

Enjoy getting the monkey off your back, exorcising the ‘lad’s it’s Tottenham’ with an unprecedented quadruple over United and let us all enjoy one summer watching them implode before normal service resumes.

Tom, Leyton

…Rubbish game but congratulations to Spurs. Have to say despite offering nothing going forward, the win was well deserved as a result of the gutsy defending and in a one off game like this that’s all that matters.

Arsenal fans will be in a world of pain now. They can keep celebrating their 2nd place finish while spurs will be celebrating and drinking off their first trophy (a European trophy!) in 17 years.

Where do they go with Ange from here? As an Aussie I’d like to see them give him another crack next season but it looks like he may leave. If he does he will do so knowing he has given Spurs fans a lifetime of memories.

Paul (LFC Sydney)

Spurs now fastest snail in Europe

Congratulations to Spurs. Even the most blinkered Gooner shouldn’t begrudge that lot celebrating the Europa League and breaking a 17-year hoodoo. I do hate Spurs in a sort of pantomime way but I can’t help enjoying success come to any British football club on the European stage – so drink it in. I know Arsenal fans would.

Like Stewie, I also like it when managers arrogantly predict their own success and are proven correct. It happened with Mourinho when he predicted the exact date when Chelsea would win the 2005 title. It happened with Arsene Wenger when he predicted the Invincibles season in 2002.

But just before you take another swig of champagne and backwash from the trophy, let’s put the season into a bit of context. Spurs have won the competition that you qualify for by having a good-not-great previous season, and whose prize is entry into the competition that City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Villa were in this season. And in which Arsenal reached the semi-finals.

I don’t pour piss on the winners of the Championship each year – achieving success in any competition is laudable. But let’s not pretend that winning the Championship is, overall, as impressive as coming tenth in the Premier League. Tenth place means you are the tenth-best club in the country. Winning the Championship puts you in 21st and gives you entry to the next tier of the league, where the tenth placed club (and 11th, 12th, etc.) have been all along.

You can only win the competitions that you are in, sure. But you’re in those competitions because of performances in the previous season. Not many fans are happy being relegated from the Premier League one year and winners of the Championship the next. The achievement (and it is an achievement don’t get me wrong) is only possible because of a crappy season prior.

At the end of the day, I would not swap Arsenal’s season – second in the Prem, semi-finals of the Champions League – for the 17th (maybe as high as 15th?) place finish and trophy that Spurs are enjoying/enduring.

Anyway, let’s just hope Arsenal and Spurs meet in the Champions League next season. That will be the real quiz.

Jonny

Is Ange actually Susan Boyle?

Remember when Susan Boyle first tottered onto that Britain’s Got Talent stage and said she wanted to be like Elaine Paige? The audience giggled, the judges exchanged “bless her” glances, and the nation collectively prepared for a cringe-fest. Then she opened her mouth, sang I Dreamed a Dream, and everyone suddenly remembered where their goosebumps lived.

Well, it’s starting to feel a bit like that with Big Ange and Spurs.

He walked in with that Aussie drawl, talked about playing the Spurs way, said something about winning a trophy in his second season—and we all laughed. Spurs? Winning something? Good one, mate. We’ve heard this before.

But now here we are, May 2025, and Ange is hoisting the Europa Cup like it’s an overgrown boomerang.

We aren’t laughing anymore (well bar at United and OG being the match winner).

Paul

Is Stewie a Spurs fan?

The arc is complete. What we all knew has finally been confirmed. The wonderfully wild, angry, enigma that is Stewie has eventually been able to tell the mailbox who he supports. It feels as cathartic for me as I imagine it was for him. All this time he’s been writing about Arsenal because he couldn’t bring himself to tell us all what is in his heart.

His team has won a trophy and you know what, I’m pleased for him, them and especially Ange. Let this be the natural end to Stewie and his unhinged ramblings in the mailbox, please.

It’s the perfect end to a frankly mind boggling story. Football365, if you don’t know how to ‘create rule’ on incoming emails just give me a shout.

James, Kent

…Stewie, as a so called Arsenal fan, congratulating relegation candidates Spuds for coming 37th in Europe and being given a tinpot trophy for it is just sad. Okay, Spurs fans can do that but that just proves you are not a Gooner and are just a troll.

I can’t imagine you were at Union Chapel the other night with the presenters of Arseblog/Arsecast who discussed the season and charity events with the audience and introduced their surprise guest, Mikel Arteta. No. You’re no Arsenal fan!

By the way, well done Palace. As I live in the area I have lot of mates who support the club and I’ve adopted them as my second club.

Chris Croydon