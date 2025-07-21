‘Unlucky for them’ – Pogba slams ‘crazy’ Man Utd transfer as he makes Amorim ‘sack’ claim

Paul Pogba insists that Man Utd “are losing a great player” in Marcus Rashford ahead of an imminent transfer to La Liga side Barcelona.

Pogba used to play with Rashford at Old Trafford for the Red Devils before the France international left Man Utd to return to Serie A side Juventus in 2022.

Rashford fell out with Ruben Amorim last season with the Man Utd boss claiming he’d rather play his goalkeeping coach than the England international.

The Man Utd forward was allowed to join Premier League rivals Aston Villa for the second half of the season and had a pretty successful loan spell at Villa Park.

And he has been allowed out on loan again, although there is still no official confirmation, after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave his ‘here we go’ to the transfer.

Romano wrote on X on Saturday: ‘BREAKING: Marcus Rashford to Barcelona, here we go! Verbal agreement in principle between all parties involved with Barça planning for medical tests next days. Loan deal with buy option, details being finalised today then Man Utd will authorize his travel to Spain.’

That led to Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand to give his reaction to Rashford’s departure on his YouTube channel over the weekend, he said: “There must have been so much going on behind the scenes that we’re just not aware of. And Marcus isn’t someone who really wants to talk and do interviews, so you have to respect that.

“But I’m sure it’ll come out in the wash at some point. Is it because of a lack of form? A lack of confidence? Mismanagement? Have the club failed him? Or is it down to him? Is there injuries we don’t know about? Has he lost that desire? That form is gone and he can’t rekindle it and can’t get it back?

“What are the issues that have led to a young kid that’s a graduate of the academy at Manchester United, which is famous for all of the great players that have come through there, that he says he wants to leave?”

And now Pogba insists that Man Utd will be the party losing out on the deal as Rashford is a “great player” who will have an impact at Barcelona this season.

Speaking to YouTuber IShowSpeed, Pogba said: “That’s crazy, but I’m happy or him because they took his number. Manchester United are losing a great player, unlucky for them.

“It’s great for Barcelona to be honest. I’m not even talking about United, because they’ve bought a few new players and the new manager wants to do his thing I guess.

“It’s not really his fault, if he doesn’t believe in someone. He needs to win. If he doesn’t win they’re going to sack him.”

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele has been in amazing form over the past season and Pogba reckons his compatriot must win the Ballon d’Or this year or lose his chance forever.

Pogba added: “The Ballon d’Or? For me, Dembele will always be ahead of Yamal! I support Dembele 100%. He won the Champions League, he was very important this season. If he doesn’t win it this year, he’ll never get it. Hakimi and Vitinha were very good too. But Dembele is the favourite for the Ballon d’Or.”