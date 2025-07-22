Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Sporting CP have “offered” Viktor Gyokeres to Man Utd again as there is “still no breakthrough” in talks with Arsenal.

The Red Devils are looking to sign new striker this summer after Ruben Amorim’s side could only finish 15th in the Premier League in a disastrous season.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee taking a lot of criticism for their lack of contributions.

Hojlund and Zirkzee scored just seven Premier League goals between them and one of them is likely to be sold or loaned out in the summer transfer window.

Gyokeres is one player Man Utd have had their eye on with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing on Tuesday morning that the Red Devils recently enquired about the Sweden international.

And now Romano has claimed that “intermediaries and agents close to Sporting” had again “offered” Gyokeres to Man Utd as the Portuguese club look to get their valuation for the player.

READ: Gyokeres above Sesko in Amorim ranking of top ten Man Utd striker targets

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Something else to tell you on Gyokeres. You remember last week we had a story coming from Portugal on Manchester United potential hijack. The player is showing strong commitment to Arsenal.

“Well, what I wanted to tell you is that in the last 24 hours, let me say especially in the recent hours, overnight, the night between Monday and Tuesday, intermediaries and agents close to Sporting offered again to Manchester United the opportunity to enter in the deal and try to hijack the move.

“So what they did in this kind of case is to tell Man Utd something like: ‘If you want, Arsenal are offering this, but they’ve not closed the deal yet, so if you want you can still enter, at the original agreement with Sporting’.

“So Man Utd have been offered again the opportunity, as well as Saudi clubs, to hijack the original agreement with Sporting, so this happened once again.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd ‘shock’ offer for fourth signing after Mbeumo ‘rebuffed’ by ‘incredulous’ PL rivals

👉 Agent pushing Man Utd star towards £39m move as Red Devils have ‘replacement’ lined up

👉 Man Utd have ‘one advantage’ as INEOS ‘intensify pursuit’ for striker after Arsenal transfer collapse

“But it’s also very important to say that in the same moment the message from Viktor Gyokeres and his agent to Arsenal has been very clear: ‘I only want to go to Arsenal’.

“The same message also sent to Sporting because Sporting have informed the player of this opportunity. The message Man Utd and Saudi clubs are also receiving is ‘Arsenal’.

“So let’s see what is going to happen there because Arsenal and Sporting keep negotiating on these famous add-ons, keep negotiating on details of the deal. On Monday around lunchtime afternoon, they had new contacts, trying to advance on the structure of these. So continuing in negotiations, still no breakthrough. So Sporting did this move overnight.”