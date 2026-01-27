Man Utd told how much they will need to bid to ‘ambush’ January move for Ligue 1 star

Man Utd will be able to sign Mohamed Kader Meite from Rennes in the January transfer window if they make an offer in excess of €30m, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new players in the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Diego Leon and Senne Lammens all arriving at Old Trafford.

Mbeumo and Cunha have had a big impact in recent weeks as Man Utd concentrated on improving an attack that was the fifth worst in the Premier League last season.

And the Red Devils are still looking to improve that area of the team for now and the future with rumours that Rennes forward Kader Meite is a transfer target.

Foot Mercato revealed last week that Man Utd are ready to ‘ambush’ Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for Meite with the Red Devils ‘interested should one of their strikers leave’.

The most likely striker to leave is Joshua Zirkzee, who is attracting interest from Serie A giants Roma, and is looking for more playing time ahead of the World Cup in the summer.

And now Ouest-France claim that Kader Meite is ‘open to offers’ and that Rennes could accept ‘an offer exceeding €30 million’ from Man Utd or another club.

Man Utd are seemingly more likely to bring in a new midfielder with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming the Red Devils have been offered the opportunity to sign former Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On the situation at Manchester United for a midfielder. Man United again have been offered the possibility to go for Ndidi, but at the moment still not proceeding.

“Man United are exploring the market opportunities in midfield, in case there is an opportunity they could do something in this final week. It is not something guaranteed, but it is something that Manchester United will assess in the next days, in the final week of the transfer window based on opportunities. Let’s see if United find a good chance, a good opportunity, they could be interested.”

At the beginning of last week, Romano hinted at no business at Man Utd in January, he said: “There will be an internal meeting at Manchester United at the beginning of this week involving Michael Carrick.

“Carrick does not make the final decisions, but he will be involved in discussions after a very strong start, including winning the Manchester derby.

“United will decide whether to pursue an opportunity in January, possibly in midfield or attack, or to keep the current squad until the summer.

“At the moment everything is very quiet and the big investments are expected in the summer with a permanent manager in place.

“In Italy, clubs like Roma and Juventus are waiting to see if United open the door for players such as Joshua Zirkzee, but for now United have not decided.”

