Jones slams ‘fragile’ and ‘weak’ Arsenal pair as Man Utd sensed the ‘fear and desperation’

Phil Jones insists it was the “most fractious” he has seen Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba during their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

The Gunners came back from 2-1 down to level the match at 2-2 with six minutes of normal time to go – but just three minutes later, the Red Devils took the lead again through Matheus Cunha.

Defeat to Man Utd saw Arsenal‘s lead at the top of the Premier League table reduced to four points with Manchester City and Aston Villa both winning.

And Jones picked out Saliba and Gabriel, who have formed one of the best centre-back pairings in world football, as two of the weakest players for Arsenal over the weekend.

Speaking on the Sports Illustrated FC podcast, Jones said: “I Iike Gabriel and Saliba, I think they have been top quality centre-halves, but it was the most fragile I have ever seen them at the weekend.

“I thought they looked nervous, I thought there was a lack of a relationship between the two. They sensed a fear in the stadium, that anxiety.

“They weren’t poor by any stretch but they looked fragile and a bit weak at times. It is the most fractious I have seen those two.

“You can sense that fear and desperation of wanting it so much, it is almost infectious. When United equalised, it ran through the team.”

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was taken off by Mikel Arteta on 58 minutes and Jones thinks the Norway international was “overrun at times”.

Jones added: “I thought for big periods in the game they struggled physically and it is not something you would associate with Arsenal.

“Odegaard was overrun at times with United players in there and I could see the substitution coming. He didn’t really influence the game how he would have liked and struggled with the physical demands of the game.”

Lifelong Arsenal fan and former Tottenham striker Darren Bent agreed that Odegaard was poor and thinks Arteta should bring in Eberechi Eze for a few matches.

Bent told talkSPORT: “Next weekend in the Premier League, Odegaard out. Out! Honestly, out.

“After Eze had that impact against Tottenham, where he was unbelievable, Odegaard came back in and he was better and I thought, “Okay, we’re going to get the Odegaard back from two years ago”, but he’s gone back to himself.

“He’s offering nothing. Give Eze four or five games.”

Bent added: “Eze has to start and Odegaard has to come out. Give Eze a run of games now because he’s a special talent.

“The Noni Madueke-Bukayo Saka one is maybe a little bit different but Eze deserves an opportunity to have a go.

“Right now, in the attacking areas, no player can hold their hands up and say, “Do you know what? I don’t deserve to be dropped”, because they have all been poor.”

Bent continued: “I don’t understand why, at the minute, Arsenal are just going backwards and sideways.

“That’s where Manchester United’s first goal comes from, rather than them just getting it out of their feet and playing forward.

“[William] Saliba to Zubimendi, to Gabriel [Magalhaes], back to [David] Raya, out to Saliba, back to Gabriel, into Declan Rice… we’re not getting anywhere and Manchester United are just shuffling across the pitch, making it easier.

“But defensively, Arsenal have been rock-solid all season so you go, “Okay, fair enough”, but the attacking areas need some serious work.”

When asked if he was worried that Arsenal will now not win the Premier League, Ben replied: “Of course.

“The problem I’ve got is that Arsenal right now are not capitalising when they’re being given opportunities.

“Manchester City have dropped points, Aston Villa have dropped points, they’ve got the opportunity to win and they haven’t taken it.

“What’s worrying me as well is: how can my genuine excitement come from corners and set-plays?

“The only time at the minute when I get excited is when we get a corner and I’m thinking, “Here we go, there’s a genuine chance”, but other than that…”