French star ‘keen on a move to Chelsea’ – Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Maxence Lacroix to Stamford Bridge, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that the defender is “keen” on a move to the Blues from Crystal Palace.

Lacroix is part of the France squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, but by the time the competition finishes, he could become a Chelsea player.

The defender joined Crystal Palace from VfL Wolfsburg in the summer of 2024 and is under contract at the London club until the summer of 2029.

However, Chelsea are in talks with Palace to sign him now, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru posted on X at 10:04pm on June 24: “Chelsea have started talks for Crystal Palace centre back Maxence Lacroix.

“Understand #CFC will sign one or even TWO centre backs this summer based also on outgoings.

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“Chalobah wanted in Italy + Chelsea work on several options.”

Maxence Lacroix ‘keen’ on joining Chelsea

Romano added on his YouTube channel: “And then again, guys, let me tell you about Maxence Lacroix because I told you for Chelsea, he’s a target.

“According to my information, he is in higher position rather than Jacobo Ramon in the list at Chelsea.

“And I can also tell you that Maxence Lacroix is eventually keen on a move to Chelsea.

“So, Lacroix would open doors to this possibility.”

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Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has also reported that Lacroix is willing to move to Chelsea.

The talkSPORT reporter posted on X at 11:14pm on June 24: “More on Chelsea and Maxence Lacroix.

“CFC have already made an initial enquiry and Lacroix is open to the move.

“Profile fits Chelsea’s desire to add height and physicality.

“Lacroix one of Chelsea’s primary targets, but multiple names on the list of options, including Como’s Jacobo Ramon.

“Crystal Palace now expecting Chelsea to advance things.”

If everything goes well, then Lacroix will become the second major signing for Chelsea under new manager Xabi Alonso.

There is a deal in place between Chelsea and Atalanta to sign Marco Palestra for £43million.

Inter Milan were in advanced talks for the 21-year-old, but it was Chelsea who eventually got the deal done.

Palestra is a very versatile player who can operate as a right-back, right wing-back, left-back and left wing-back.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea are also ‘close’ to a ‘deal’ for midfielder Valentin Barco, who will move to the Blues from Strasbourg, another club that BlueCo owns.

Romano has also suggested that Chelsea want to sign centre-back Jacobo Ramon from Como this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Another player Chelsea appreciate in Italy is Jacobo Ramon, Spanish centre-back.

“Appreciated, not the only name.

“Chelsea have four or five names on the list for the centre-back position.

“I will tell you more in the next days, but Jacobo Ramon is a player that Chelsea are tracking.

“He is one of the players in the list.

“They spoke to Como because of Chalovah – I told you in a video the other way.

“So, Chelsea and Como are talking.

“Chalobah was asked by Como, but he is too expensive for them, at least at the moment.

“And then Chelsea asked about Jacobo Ramon.

“Don’t forget Jacobo Ramon is with 50% and buy-back clause co-owned by Real Madrid.

“So, that’s the situation on that one.”

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