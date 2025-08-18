According to reports, Newcastle United face competition from Aston Villa in the race to sign a Chelsea star, while another deal has become ‘complicated’.

Newcastle‘s summer transfer window could be about to become worse as they face a battle with Aston Villa over Nicolas Jackson.

The Magpies have reportedly turned to Jackson as an alternative to Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko as they are scouring the market for a replacement for Alexander Isak, who remains intent on a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Jackson has great potential and has impressed in fits and starts for Chelsea in recent seasons, but his temperament has been questioned and he is available for a transfer following the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Jackson is a player to “keep an eye on” in the closing stages of this summer transfer window.

“Keep an eye on Nicolas Jackson,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Sunderland shine, Potter sack, Man City and Chiesa click, Brentford ‘naive’



“Premier League clubs are in conversations and keep an eye on Italy, particularly AC Milan, only if all conditions are deemed acceptable to them.”

Chelsea have reportedly set an ambitious price tag of £80m for Jackson, though it is possible that they accept a lower fee for their striker in the closing stages of this window.

Newcastle are among the main clubs in the running to land Jackson, though German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed on Monday afternoon that he is on Aston Villa’s “shortlist”.

He said on X: “Aston Villa have added Nicolas #Jackson to their shortlist and are closely monitoring his situation. Talks have already taken place.

“Several clubs are interested. FC Bayern have also gathered information, but a move to Munich is not happening. The 24 y/o versatile striker is still on the verge of leaving #CFC. Aston Villa now there.”

MORE NEWCASTLE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Newcastle blow as Wissa U-turn revealed amid £69m ‘offer’ for PL star as ‘ideal’ Isak replacement

👉 Liverpool: New improved Isak offer revealed as Reds face double ‘hijack’ blow with transfer ‘certain’

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Liverpool to make £25m on player with zero starts; more Sancho snubs



Still, Newcastle remain well-placed to sign Jackson this summer as a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato claims they are the ‘frontrunners’ in the running ahead of AC Milan.

The Magpies appear intent on signing two strikers this summer as they are also working on a deal for wantaway Brentford star Yoane Wissa.

However, a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims a deal for Wissa is ‘complicated’ due to Brentford’s ‘stance’ on his exit and their ‘mammoth asking price’.

The report explains: