Newcastle United could be outbid by one of their sister clubs with Yoane Wissa linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Magpies’ summer has been a difficult one with a number of transfer targets moving elsewhere but Newcastle did at least have hope they could land Brentford’s Wissa.

The player has 12 months left on his deal, making Newcastle believe a £30m bid should be enough while the Bees are hopeful for £40m.

There had been a general acceptance that the transfer would eventually take place but interest from Saudi Arabia could throw a late spanner in the works. Reports suggest that Al-Nassr could put in a bid for the 28-year-old.

The interesting aspect of such a move is that Al-Nassr are one of four Saudi clubs owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the same owner of Newcastle.

Therefore, Newcastle are in a bidding war with a club that ultimately has the same person in charge of it – Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

That situation has been described as “unbelievable” by a football finance expert who suggested it showed the separation between clubs under the PIF umbrella.

“I think it just shows the separation within the ownership,” Stefan Borson, a former financial adviser to Man City, told Football Insider.

“It looks like the two parts are run separately. I mean, there’s no other real explanation. To have Al-Nassr as a PIF club that’s definitely a related party competing with Newcastle is unbelievable in many regards.”

Newcastle have already not been helped by their owners with PIF club Al-Hilal purchasing Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez for £53m, potentially giving the Anfield side the money they need to put in an increased bid for Alexander Isak.

One positive for Eddie Howe at least is a deal for Milan defender Malick Thiaw looks to be nearing a conclusion.

MORE ON NEWCASTLE UNITED ON F365

👉 Shearer blasts Isak ‘disaster’ as Newcastle told to sell if Howe can’t fix plight

👉 Liverpool clash with Newcastle and Chelsea while Forest dominate the most bitter games this season

👉 Premier League striker ‘sacks agent’ to secure move to Man Utd over Newcastle

The 24-year-old flew to England on Sunday night before medical on Monday and told Italian reporters he was “ready for the Premier League.”

As for Isak, David Ornstein has claimed the player “is adamant he will never represent Newcastle again.”

Ornstein said: “Even if they refuse to sell the 25-year-old Sweden striker and he remains on Tyneside when the transfer window closes, Isak regards his career at St James’s Park as finished and has no desire to reintegrate into the squad.

“Isak’s perspective is that after being informed last summer that a new contract would not yet be offered to him — because of Newcastle’s need to comply with football’s financial rules and Isak already having a lucrative deal until 2028 — he made clear it would be his last campaign with the club.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool expectations quashed as new signing ‘unbalances’ champions