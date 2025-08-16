Nicolas Jackson looks likely to leave Chelsea this summer after his manager told him he is no longer required.

Enzo Maresca has told Nicolas Jackson “he can leave” this summer with the 24-year-old thought to be on the radar of Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been seeking a striker following the departure of Callum Wilson and the uncertain future of Alexander Isak but have had to watch as a number of targets go elsewhere.

First choice Hugo Ekitike departed for Anfield while Benjamin Sesko chose Manchester United.

That has caused Newcastle to look elsewhere with Chelsea’s Jackson thought to be a contender. The London club have signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer, suggesting the 24-year-old forward is surplus to requirements.

That was put into clear focus ahead of Chelsea’s opening Premier League fixture as head coach Enzo Maresca said the player “can leave” this summer.

“He is training with us but he is not going to be involved,” Maresca said ahead of their home match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

MORE ON CHELSEA ON F365

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals Garnacho transfer is ‘very, very advanced’ after Chelsea ‘agreement’ is struck

👉 ‘Insulting’ bid ‘immediately rejected’ by Chelsea; Nkunku ‘challenge’ halts Bayern pursuit

👉 Chelsea in talks for star’s exit to Bayern Munich with Bundesliga signing to follow

“You know the situation already. The transfer window is open. He can leave, and we’ll see.”

The Magpies began their Premier League campaign with a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa, unable to pick up the three points despite the Birmingham side being a man down for 25 minutes.

Manager Eddie Howe said of wantaway striker Isak that there needs to be a “resolution” to the transfer saga.

“We would like a resolution,” Howe said. “When I say we, I’m talking about myself and I’m sure the ownership, everyone really, the players that we have, because I think we need that clarity this season.

“Any Premier League season can be hard enough. You don’t need any kind of distraction to swerve your thoughts, to unbalance what we’re doing.

“But I’m certainly not in control of that. And I think there’s only one person really that could control that.

“Nothing’s changed, the door is well and truly open. But he has to decide what he wants to do.

“I mean, that’s the quickest way. But of course, Alex is in control of what he does. I’m not in control of him.”

Howe though did not want to blame Isak’s absence for Newcastle’s failure to score against Villa.

“I don’t think it’s the narrative we want to go down, because it’s easy to say, but you’ve got no way of knowing if that’s the case,” he said.

“Of course, you’re going to miss someone that scored the goals that Alex has, and not just the goals, but the calibre of player that he is.

“So we’re not silly enough to think any different, but we just have to look and talk about the players that are here and what they’ve given today.

“It’s very easy for the players to have a feeling of negativity going into the game or an excuse they’re ready, but there was no sign of that in our performance.”

READ NEXT: Newcastle *obviously* miss Isak but their performance exceeds expectations against Aston Villa