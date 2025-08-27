According to reports, Newcastle are ‘ready’ to submit a third ‘offer’ for Jorgen Strand Larsen after having a bid rejected on Tuesday evening.

Newcastle have had a torrid time in this summer’s transfer market as they have missed out on most of their targets to Big Six clubs as Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike, James Trafford, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have opted for moves elsewhere.

The Magpies also face losing Alexander Isak, who remains intent on a move to Liverpool after ‘secret talks’ with the striker failed to change his mind on an exit.

Isak’s broken relationship with Newcastle may be beyond repair, but they have remained bullish on their stance regarding his exit amid reports claiming they value him at £150m.

Still, the Magpies do appear to be laying the groundwork for Isak to leave as they are working hard to land a replacement, with their focus on signing Larsen from Premier League rivals Wolves.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout season for Wolves in 2024/25, grabbing 14 goals and four assists in the Premier League as they avoided relegation.

Larsen got off the mark for the new season on Tuesday night, scoring a late brace as Wolves battled back from behind to knock West Ham out of the Carabao Cup.

The striker made this impact after it was revealed that Newcastle had failed with an improved £55m bid for their main striker target.

Now, Newcastle’s desperation is showing as it has emerged that they are ‘ready to offer’ £60m for Larsen, with journalist Nicolo Schira also revealing that a contract until 203o is ‘ready’ too.

Beforehand, Jan Aage Fjørtoft revealed Larsen’s ‘very clear’ verdict on a move to Newcastle. He said on X: “Bid of £55m rejected, but I have been told that Newcastle will be back again.

“Jørgen Strand Larsen has been very clear that he wants this deal to go through. He wants to play for Newcastle United.”

The Athletic’s David Ornstein, meanwhile, revealed on Wednesday morning that Larsen is ‘keen’ on a move to Newcastle, though he is ‘not agitating’ for an exit from Wolves.

Ornstein explained: