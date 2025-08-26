Newcastle ‘anticipating’ Liverpool ‘record bid’ for Isak as Reds ‘refuse’ to meet £150m asking price

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a British record offer for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who has re-emphasised his desire to join the Reds.

The Premier League champions’ only bid for the Sweden international was worth £110million and was instantly rejected by the Magpies.

Isak is pushing hard for a dream move to Anfield before Monday’s transfer deadline, while Newcastle attempt to convince him to stay.

The 25-year-old insists the Magpies’ hierarchy broke promises to him, a claim the club denies.

Isak wrote on Instagram last week: “I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken.

“That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Newcastle responded by insisting that ‘no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer’ and that he ‘remains under contract’, while stating that ‘the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired’.

Magpies co-owner Jamie Reuben reportedly met with Isak on Monday to hold fresh talks, but the player reiterated his desire to leave and sees no way back at St James’ Park.

The nature of Newcastle’s rebuttal has put off Liverpool from making a second offer. However, The Boot Room journalist Graeme Bailey reports that an improved offer is imminent.

After Isak’s talks with Reuben, Newcastle are ‘anticipating a bid’ amid ‘serious doubts over whether he’ll ever play for the club again’, the report claims.

Bailey says that Liverpool’s ‘new offer’ is expected to ‘surpass £130m’ and ‘might get closer to £140m in total’.

The Reds are refusing to pay £150m, which is believed to be Newcastle’s asking price, even if they refuse to say he’s up for sale.

In terms of replacements for Isak, the report adds that Wolves want £70m for Jorgen Strand Larsen, with the Geordies having tabled a £50m bid.

Their two ‘priority options’ right now are Strand Larsen and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, with Eddie Howe keen on signing two strikers, which ‘indicates that they are working on the provision that Isak will depart’.

Isak has scored 54 goals in 86 Premier League appearances. In comparison, Strand Larsen netted 14 last season, while Wissa has 45 in 137 games.

