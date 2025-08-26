Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has given an update on Alexander Isak to Liverpool

Liverpool have been backed to complete a “record deal” with Newcastle United for world-class striker Alexander Isak today, with a pundit “absolutely sure”.

Significant developments are expected regarding Isak in the coming days, as this summer’s transfer window closes next Monday.

Isak scored 27 goals in 40 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions last season and is intent on a move to Liverpool, who remain interested even after landing Hugo Ekitike for around £80m.

For months, Isak has been reported to be a dream target for Liverpool, who could return with an improved bid for the Newcastle outcast after having an offer worth around £110m plus £10m in add-ons rejected.

Liverpool are currently this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe as they have invested around £290m on signings, but they have funds for further additions following the exits of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah.

Despite Liverpool’s interest and Isak’s petulant actions, Newcastle remained bullish on their demands and have reportedly set their asking price at £150m.

It has also been reported that the Magpies are keen to keep Isak, with a new report revealing that a private ‘meeting’ has taken place to fix the relationship between player and club.

However, Premier League legend Peter Schmeichel claimed when covering Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Newcastle he is “absolutely sure” that this “deal will be done” on Tuesday.

“I suspect that Newcastle have been holding off on this deal until this game is done,” Schmeichel told Viaplay.

“Could you imagine if he’d come in last week and scored three goals today, which he is capable of, that’s how good he is.

“Wait until tomorrow. I’m absolutely sure that tomorrow this deal will be done. It will be in the region of £135m, a record deal.

“There’s no way in this life that Newcastle can refuse that kind of money, no way.”

Further exits could boost Liverpool’s hopes of landing Isak and another new centre-back, with Harvey Elliott and Kostas Tsimikas linked with departures.

Tsimikas has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs in this window, though Serie A outfit AS Roma have made a move to land the left-back.

Now, Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta claims Liverpool have set a cut-price asking price for Tsimikas.

She said on X: “#Roma, #Liverpool is evaluating #Tsimikas between 8 and 10 million euros. The Giallorossi are pushing to get the Greek (who also has other offers) on loan with an option to buy.”