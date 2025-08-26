Liverpool: Isak blunder revealed as Newcastle ‘offered’ Serie A star to help meet one ‘condition of sale’

Newcastle United have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as Liverpool remain interested in Alexander Isak, according to reports.

The Magpies are looking to bring in a couple of new strikers this summer, especially if they end up deciding to sell Isak to Liverpool before the transfer deadline on September 1.

Newcastle have seen bids for Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa rejected in recent days but the Geordies are confident they can get new additions over the line after already losing Callum Wilson on a free transfer.

Eddie Howe’s side put in a brilliant display despite a 3-2 loss to Liverpool on Monday night and young striker Will Osula, who signed from Sheffield United last summer, scored to equalise at 2-2.

And now transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Juventus striker Vlahovic has been ‘offered’ to Newcastle as they continue to chase deals for Larsen and Wissa.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic. Sources in Italy say Juventus raised Vlahovic as a potential replacement for Liverpool target Alexander Isak.

‘Juve are willing to accept offers around €30m in order to get the Serbian striker off their wage bill following the arrival of Jonathan David. As it stands, Newcastle are not planning to proceed.

‘Also unclear if Vlahovic would be open to a move to St James’ Park. Newcastle remain keen on Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and are set to make a second bid for Wolves’ Jorgen Strand-Larsen, even though Wolves insist they don’t wish to sell.’

On Sky Sports’ Sunday Supplement, the Daily Mail‘s Craig Hope has revealed that Isak made a blunder by releasing a statement calling for Newcastle to sell him.

Hope reckons that if Isak had played it differently he might have got his move to Liverpool this summer but the transfer now remains in the balance.

The Daily Mail journalist said: “Alexander Isak could have come out at the start of the summer, outlined his reasons for wanting to move on and said he wanted to explore a move at the same time thanking supporters and staff for their importance in his development and I think this would have been very different.

“The point we’ve got to make is Alexander Isak since the start of the summer has not been told ’you’re going nowhere’, they’ve not blocked the move, they’ve actively clearly looked to explore the conditions of sale.

“The club’s statement on Tuesday night made reference to that. The conditions of sale were two players coming in as plausible replacements coupled with negotiating an acceptable fee with Liverpool.

“I actually think the latter part, the negotiation with Liverpool wouldn’t have been a problem at all, but as the statement said, the conditions of sale haven’t been met.

“So Newcastle now are not going to leave themselves short by allowing Alexander Isak to go when he is as we stand here now, the only recognised striker in the building.

“My information now is that Alexander Isak is going nowhere. Does that mean it’s the end of this? Well, No. This now is the standoff, we’ve still got eight days to go.”

He added: “Could there be movement after the Newcastle game? Yes, in theory, but two strikers have to come in.

“The Liverpool vs Newcastle fixture has had no relevance on the Alexander Isak deal, by this deal only happens post-game.

“It has always been about the replacements. If Newcastle had signed Ekitike or Sesko, then I believe Isak would be a Liverpool player.”

“Liverpool haven’t come this far just to walk away [from Alexander Isak].”

