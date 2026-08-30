Newcastle ‘exploring’ late move to sign Cameroonian striker and ‘close to agreement’ for another forward

Newcastle United are aiming to bring Christian Kofane to St. James’ Park before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday, according to a journalist, with the Magpies also reportedly close to reaching an agreement for Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

It has been a strong start to the new season for Newcastle, who beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The Magpies kicked off the 2026/27 campaign with a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at St. James’ Park in the Premier League before beating West Bromwich Albion 3-2 at home in the League Cup.

New Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle has made a positive impression so far, and it seems that the club’s owners, Public Investment Fund (PIF), are ready to back the German with more signings in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea eye Christian Kofane

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, who has over 173,000 followers on X, has reported that Newcastle are keen on signing Christian Kofane from Bayer Leverkusen.

There is interest from Chelsea and Aston Villa, too, in the 20-year-old Cameroon international striker, who scored seven goals and gave nine assists in 44 matches in all competitions for Bayer last season.

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O’Rourke wrote on X at 11:18am on August 30: “Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle are exploring late moves for highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane before the close of the transfer window as they look to bolster their attacking options.”

Newcastle close to Matias Fernandez-Pardo deal

Kofane is not the only Bundesliga forward that Newcastle are aiming to sign, with Lille youngster Matias Fernandez-Pardo also on the radar of the Magpies.

On August 28, The Telegraph reported that Newcastle were ‘making a late push’ for the Belgium international, who can play as a centre-forward or as a winger.

It was claimed that Lille were looking for £60million for Fernandez-Pardo, who scored eight goals and gave seven assists in 41 appearances for Lille last season.

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FootMercato journalist Santi Aouna, who has almost 410,000 followers on X, has now reported that Newcastle are close to reaching an agreement with Lille for the 21-year-old.

Aouna wrote on X at 8:55am on August 30: “Newcastle are close to an agreement with Lille for Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

“The Magpies have stepped up the discussions and are nearing the amount requested by LOSC for the Belgian forward.”

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