Marco Silva was always going to leave Fulham in 2026, but club chiefs are foolishly considering parting ways sooner and this is all their fault…

Over the past year, it has become abundantly clear that Silva and Fulham are growing apart, with a separation increasingly likely in 2026.

Silva is one of several Premier League managers in the final year of his contract at his current club, with the former Everton and Watford boss among a trio of bosses far more likely to leave than sign new deals.

He has done a wonderful job since arriving at Fulham after their relegation from the Premier League in 2021, earning promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking and comfortably guiding them to safety in three consecutive seasons with a trio of mid-table finishes.

Silva features in a rare group of managers to buck a growing trend of clubs going straight back down after sealing promotion to the Premier League, and he has gained admirers from clubs further afield as he’s earned a bigger opportunity.

The 48-year-old has batted away interest from the Saudi Pro League in the past, but it has become evident that he has itchy feet as Fulham have not matched his ambitions in recent transfer windows.

This was particularly the case this summer, with the Cottagers having gone most of the window without a signing, as their supporters, pundits and, most importantly, Silva, became agitated at their lack of business.

Fulham finally got a couple of deals done in the final days of the summer window, landing Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk for around £35m and Samuel Chukwueze on loan from AC Milan, but this was likely not enough to appease Silva as the club have asked for trouble with their alarming lack of ambition.

It’s been obvious that their board have taken their foot off the gas of late, while naively assuming that they would be safe in the Premier League for another year with the same squad as last season, with the quality of the sides coming up from the Championship generally way below those in the top flight.

But Fulham, like West Ham and Wolves, have been caught out by Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley being more competitive than most expected, with these clubs subsequently sleepwalking into trouble.

This has been evidenced by Fulham’s recent decline, with the 2-0 loss to Everton at the weekend raising alarm bells as they have slipped to within a single point of the Premier League relegation zone.

There now appears to be panic stations at Fulham, with talkSPORT reporting that his future has been ‘thrown into doubt’ as they ‘weigh up’ parting ways with his head coach.

There are said to be ‘concerns’ about their position in the Premier League, while ‘tensions are mounting due to Silva’s reluctance to sign a new deal’.

Possibly in response to this report, Silva has suddenly become the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked, as the infamous November window could strike again.

On this occasion, Fulham would be incredibly daft to sack Silva, as they have little chance of finding a potential replacement who is not a downgrade. They also risk slumping into a Nottingham Forest-esque mess, which can easily be avoided by sticking with their current boss to guide them to safety again.

Fulham’s own actions have massively contributed to their current panic, and it makes Silva even less likely to extend his contract beyond this summer.