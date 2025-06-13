Caoimhin Kelleher has made the move to Brentford after 20 games for Liverpool last season.

Rob Green said Liverpool had to avoid an “unmanageable situation” in their goalkeeping department with three players all desiring to be No. 1.

The impending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili posed a problem for Arne Slot and the Anfield hierarchy with the Georgian keeper joining Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher, all with ambitions to be first choice.

As a result, the club sold Kelleher, who made 20 appearances last season, to Brentford earlier this month and Green said that had to be done to keep the squad harmony.

“I think it works for everyone,” Green exclusively told Football365. “Mamardashvili coming in, it was an unmanageable situation, three keepers with ambitions of playing.

“[At] 26 you’re well on your way into making your career and don’t get me wrong he’s had an unbelievable time at Liverpool. Some of the games he’s played in, the roles he’s played in it, If you said Liverpool were going to stick with him you say ‘okay, fine.’

“They’ve decided against that. I think Alisson towards the end of the season, and I guess against PSG, showed more than enough in the tank there.”

As for the move to Brentford, speaking before Thomas Frank’s move to Spurs was confirmed, Green said it was an “interesting time” for the London club but that Kelleher’s singing was a statement of intent.

“You’ve got Brentford, who it’s an interesting time for them. Losing the manager, losing [Bryan] Mbeumo and maybe [Yoane] Wissa. So I think it’s a step up for them to get a goalkeeper with Kelleher’s credentials in there.

“It’s going to be a big season for Kelleher and a big season for Brentford, a real change.

“It’s a different type of pressure playing in a side like Brentford, as opposed to Liverpool. One where Liverpool, you’re playing games. You may only have to do one or two things but they are going to be massive.

“Brentford, you’re saying I’m going to have to do 10, 15, things in a game, and my team’s looking at me to say ‘we need you here in games.’ Not necessarily every game. That goes without saying, but one where the focus is certainly at a different point in the Premier League structure.

“So it’s going to be one that will test him in different ways, and perhaps where he’s not been tested before.”

