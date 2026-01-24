Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has made his prediction for Sunday’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Man Utd is comfortably the biggest Premier League match of the weekend, with it having significant implications for each team.

The Gunners have the opportunity to cement themselves as the firm favourites for the Premier League title, while Man Utd will be looking to kick on after beating arch-rivals Man City in a very impressive fashion last week.

When the two sides met at the start of this season, Arsenal 1-0 at Old Trafford via a pretty unconvincing showing, while Man Utd were largely praised for their positive endeavour.

Arsenal and Man Utd have gone in opposing directions since this match, but Michael Carrick’s side will head into the game with renewed optimism after the win against Man City.

With that, Shearer is expecting “a really tough game”, but he has backed Arsenal to earn a narrow win for two reasons.

“We know the way United are going to play. They will want Arsenal to attack them so they can hit them on the break, a classic example was the Mbeumo goal last week against City,” Shearer said in an interview for The Metro.

“However, I was in Milan on Tuesday watching Arsenal; Arteta made six or seven changes to the team that played Forest, and they were still very impressive.

“They also don’t have to worry about Europe next Wednesday because they are guaranteed first or second, so they can play their strongest team without distraction.

“Despite what we saw from Man United last week, I think Arsenal will edge it. It’ll be a really tough game, likely decided by one goal.”

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes, meanwhile, suspects Arsenal will win the Premier League at a “canter” this season, though he has pointed out that they are yet to do one specific thing.

“One thing Arsenal haven’t done is they haven’t won a big game, beat a Liverpool or a Man City, they still haven’t done it,” Scholes told The Overlap Fan Debate with Sky Bet.

“And I said earlier in the season that I can’t see them winning the league unless they start beating those types of teams.

“But looking at how many points Liverpool and City are dropping, I don’t think they are going to have to. I think it could be a canter for them.

“In other years gone by, City or Liverpool would be closer, and that’s the time when you have to win those games.”

