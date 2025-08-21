Pundit slams Tottenham as in-form star is now ‘unhappy’ in double issue after Eze snub

Tottenham have been slammed by a pundit as they have made one of their own stars “unhappy” in their futile attempts to land Eberechi Eze.

Spurs have lost Son-heung Min, who has left for LAFC, and James Maddison through injury of late. As such, they are hopeful of landing a new talent to improve their attack.

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, who can play both as an attacking midfielder and a winger, was their favoured target of late.

Though they thought the deal was close to being agreed, it stuttered and north London rivals Arsenal have swooped in to snatch the England star.

At the latter stages, it was suggested that in order to get the deal done, Tottenham would be willing to offer up Richarlison to Palace.

But with the deal not going through and Eze now going to Arsenal, pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes Spurs have created an issue for themselves.

“Do you know what is worse, there were reports last night that Spurs wanted to include Richarlison in the deal,” he said on talkSPORT.

“If you’re Richarlison, you have just scored two screamers, and you’re hearing you could be included in a deal. Now, you have an unhappy Richarlison as well and an unhappy Eze. There’s probably nobody now available for them to go and get to fill that [James] Maddison role, disappointing.”

Indeed, it might not be good for Richarlison’s confidence to know that his club were considering letting him go despite his fast start to the season.

The Brazilian was preferred to Dominic Solanke in Tottenham’s season opener, and as Agbonlahor says, scored two great goals. That suggests a confidence in his game which might now have taken a hit due to his club’s actions.

That could be the case more so given reports regarding Spurs’ interest in Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson.

The report stated that Spurs were interested in the Blues man, and had “made contact with Jackson in case Richarlison leaves.”

That suggests Tottenham might be preempting the exit of Richarlison by putting another prospective transfer in place.

Should the Brazilian feel disrespected by constantly being the subject of suggestions Spurs could let him go, that might not be good for his form, and in turn might mean the team struggle.

However, it is distinctly possible that they are simply rumours and the club could be on hard to reassure the striker – who started the first game for a reason – that he is being backed.

