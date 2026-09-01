Sunderland have been given the green light to sign their No 1 winger target

Sunderland have been given the green light to sign their No 1 winger target, with belief that a deal can be done after Leeds rejected their offer for another wide man.

The Black Cats have been pushing hard to improve their wide areas on deadline day. Malick Fofana is the main man they’ve tried to land, with a couple of other options also entering their thinking.

But it’s been an up and down situation with the Lyon winger, who has been their favourite target, but Sunderland were threatened by a Crystal Palace hijack.

The North East outfit hit back and were believed to then be leading the race.

Insider Santi Aouna said: ‘New twist for Malick Fofana!

‘After an agreement with Sunderland then Crystal Palace, Sunderland is once again trying to hijack the deal.

‘Incredible scenario!

‘Malick Fofana has just taken off for Sunderland. Incredible turn of events.’

Now, according to Sky Sports‘ Keith Downie (21:55, Tuesday, September 1) Fofana has given the Black Cats the green light to sign him.

There is said to be belief, but not confidence, that the Lyon winger will now become a Sunderland player.

Downie details how both Sunderland and Palace have at different times on deadline day felt they’ve had deals agreed with Fofana, but now, he and his representatives have given the Black Cats the go-ahead to lodge the paperwork.

His medical has already been completed, with both interested clubs having had access to it.

Leeds reject Noah Okafor bid from Sunderland

The belief that Fofana is going to be joining will be ideal for Sunderland, as they’ve today struggled to get deals for two other wingers over the line.

Sky Sports have also reported that Leeds rejected their approach for Noah Okafor.

Having enquired about the 26-year-old wide man, it’s revealed they were swiftly knocked back.

Sunderland were also pushing hard to sign Benfica’s Dodi Lukebakio, but it was said the decision had been made for him to remain with the Portuguese club.

While that ended their pursuit, there was still the belief that Fofana could join, with positive noises being made about the transfer, and minutes later came the reveal that he and his representatives had given the green light for the Black Cats to sign him.

The deal, if it goes through, will be worth around £30million.

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