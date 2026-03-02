Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly wants to bring Real Madrid winger Rodrygo to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window, according to the latest reports emanating from Spain.

Since taking charge of Chelsea in 2022, Boehly has not been shy about splashing the cash to make major signings in the transfer windows.

Chelsea have spent £1.5billion on 37 first-team players since Boehly came into the fold, and it does not seem that the Blues will stop making big signings anytime soon.

With Chelsea aiming to finish in the Premier League top four under manager Liam Rosenior and also looking to win the Champions League this season, the Blues remain determined to enhance the quality of their squad.

According to reports in Spain, Boehly has now set his sights on a 2026 summer deal for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

The report in the Catalan media outlet has claimed that the Chelsea co-owner believes that Rodrygo could become a star for the Blues under Rosenior and become popular among the Stamford Bridge faithful.

It has even been reported that the Brazil international’s winger’s and Chelsea officials have held meetings over a potential move this summer.

The report has stated: ‘Todd Boehly is looking for a new leader for the attacking side, and he is convinced that Rodrygo could fit in perfectly at Stamford Bridge, and become the new idol of the fans.

‘Rodrygo’s agent has already met with Chelsea’s representatives.’

The report has added that ‘some meetings have already taken place between both parties, the last one just a week ago in London’.

Rodrygo is said to be ‘unhappy with his limited playing time this campaign, especially since Alvaro Arbeloa was promoted to the first team, as he’s completely lost his starting position’.

There have been injury problems for Rodrygo lately, but when fit and available, the winger has failed to convince manager Alvaro Arbeloa that he merits a place in the starting line-up.

That was also the case under Xabi Alonso, who parted ways as the Madrid manager in January.

Just six starts in LaLiga and only two starts in the Champions League for Madrid this season have led Rodrygo to ‘making moves behind the scenes to leave the club at the end of the season’.

This latest report in the Spanish media about the winger’s future comes after it emerged that Real Madrid were planning a swap deal with Liverpool involving Rodrygo.

With Madrid keen on signing a new midfielder in the summer transfer window, Los Blancos have taken a shine to Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Spanish and European giants were reported to be willing to offer Rodrygo to Liverpool for Szoboszlai in a ‘bombshell swap deal’.

