There are reported ‘fears’ at Tottenham that Thomas Frank is making life hard for himself, with Spurs ranking third in a statistic which shows exactly that.

Spurs are having an up and down time in the Premier League. They have won more than they have lost – five compared to four – but some concerns have been raised of late.

Indeed, the north Londoners have slipped down to ninth in the table following losses to Chelsea and Arsenal – in between those was a draw to Manchester United, which the Red Devils sealed in stoppage time.

According to The Telegraph, there are ‘fears’ at Tottenham that Frank is making life hard for himself by chopping and changing too much.

Sources at the club are said to believe that his numerous changes have led to inconsistency and a lack of attacking potency.

Indeed, a look at the stats shows there is a basis to that theory. Tottenham have made the third-most changes of any side in the Premier League this season, behind only Wolves and Chelsea.

Being lumped in with Wolves is not a pretty sight, given they are dead bottom of the league on only two points, though the Blues are second, which shows it’s possible to have success despite making numerous changes.

The suggestion is that at Tottenham, Frank’s constant changes have impacted the ability of players to form relationships and understand his set-up, which as a new manager, will be harder than at Chelsea, where Enzo Maresca has had a chance for his players to learn the system for a season prior.

In any case, Spurs are determined to give Frank time to get things right.

The 4-1 defeat to rivals Arsenal at the Emirates over the weekend was described as a ‘painful day’ though more than one source is said to have insisted that the club are not panicking, and are focused on the long term.

The owners are targeting long-term success with Frank and there is no sign that that is going to change any time soon, with a short-term decision not looking likely.

Tottenham could quite easily spring back into a good position within a week or two. They are just three points off fourth-placed Aston Villa and five away from Chelsea, in second.

If results go their way, any pressure being felt by Frank will seem as if it was unnecessary.

