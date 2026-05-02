Aston Villa v Tottenham: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

After finally posting their first Premier League win of 2026 last weekend, Tottenham fans at least got to punch the air in celebration when the full-time whistle went to signify their 1-0 victory at Wolves.

And yet with Nottingham Forest thrashing Sunderland 5-0 the night before and West Ham beating Everton, Spurs ended the weekend where they started it: stranded in the relegation zone, two points from safety.

Villa have had plenty to ponder too after a difficult week. They slipped to fifth in the table – albeit with an eight-point lead over Brighton in sixth – and then lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Aston Villa v Tottenham kick-off time

Aston Villa v Tottenham kicks off at 7pm BST on Sunday, May 3 at Villa Park.

Aston Villa v Tottenham how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max. Coverage begins at 6pm.

TalkSPORT will provide live radio coverage.

Aston Villa team news

After returning against Forest in the Europa League, Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana has been ruled out of this one.

Otherwise, Emery has virtually his whole squad available, with Boubacar Kamara the only other injury absentee.

Tottenham team news

Striker Dominic Solanke isn’t available for Spurs after suffering a hamstring injury at Wolves but he could still appear later in the run-in.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario remains out after having surgery on a hernia but Destiny Udogie should be fit to return.

Spurs lost Xavi Simons to an ACL injury in the win at Wolves and the Dutchman is out for the season.

Aston Villa v Tottenham odds

Despite Spurs being in the relegation zone, Aston Villa are odds-against to win the match. They’re priced at 6/5, with Tottenham 21/10 and The Draw 13/5.

With only four games to go, Tottenham are odds-on at 4/6 to be relegated while Aston Villa trade at just 1/40 to finish in the top five so the market suggests their Champions League spot is almost secured.

Aston Villa v Tottenham prediction

Tottenham finally have the winning feeling again; Villa are in patchy form after taking victory in just two of their last seven Premier League games.

Villa have home advantage but they may be distracted by their Europa League second leg on Thursday. Spurs, by contrast, will be laser-focused on this.

With pluses and minuses for both, perhaps they meet in the middle and a draw is best.

And yet, bizarrely, none of the last 21 Premier League encounters between this pair have ended all square.

The other way of looking at that is a draw must surely be due.

That’s the call at 13/5, with 2-2 a tempter at 12/1. Villa’s last home game was a seven-goal thriller over Sunderland and this one could have numerous twists and turns.