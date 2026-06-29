Ivory Coast v Norway: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Ivory Coast finished runners-up in Group E, just behind Germany on goal difference, thanks to two victories out of three. A 90th-minute winner from Manchester United’s Amad Diallo edged out Ecuador 1-0 and, after conceding a late winner in a 2-1 defeat to Germany, Les Elephants secured second spot via Nicolas Pepe’s double in the 2-0 victory over Curacao.

Norway faced one of the tougher groups but brushed aside Iraq 4-1 in their opener before claiming a key 3-2 victory over Senegal. Erling Haaland scored twice in both games.

But the Manchester City striker was left out as Norway made a raft of changes for the closer against tournament favourites, France, a match they lost 4-1. Norway would have needed a win to top the group but they seemed happy enough to sacrifice the game and settle for second place.

Ivory Coast v Norway kick-off time

Ivory Coast v Norway kicks off at 6pm BST (noon local) on Tuesday, June 30 at the Dallas Stadium.

Ivory Coast v Norway how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, with coverage starting at 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Ivory Coast team news

Ivory Coast boss Emerse Fae looks to have a clean bill of health for this last-32 clash.

Four players were booked in the group phase but single yellow cards don’t carry over into the knockout rounds.

Norway team news

Norway manager Stale Solbakken received criticism for making 10 changes to the starting XI in the 4-1 loss to France.

The plus side is that Norway’s main men including Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard will be well rested for the knockout phase.

Most of those in the second string did little to advance their case for a start so expect Solbakken to revert to the team that took to the field for the 3-2 win over Senegal.

Ivory Coast v Norway odds

Norway are 21/20 favourites to win in 90 minutes and move into the last 16. Ivory Coast are 13/5 while The Draw is 5/2.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, Norway are 4/7 to go through. Ivory Coast are 6/4 to advance.

In the outright market, both teams are way down the betting with Norway 150/1 and Ivory Coast 225/1.

Ivory Coast v Norway prediction

Solbakken’s decision to rest his first team for the France game can be taken in several ways.

Was there a lack of ambition in stating that they would have lost the match regardless? Or does protecting his best players suggest there’s a feeling that Norway will be here for a while and can go deep into the tournament?

Norway have already beaten African opposition in this World Cup after the 3-2 win over Senegal and their superior goal threat suggests they can repeat the feat against Ivory Coast.

I’ll back them to do so while conceding on the way.

Norway have scored eight times so far but they’ve conceded seven and are yet to keep a clean sheet. But with Haaland bagging a brace in both his starts, their sharpest weapon is fit and firing.

A Bet Builder of Haaland to score anytime, Norway to win and Both Teams to Score pays around 7/2.

Keeping it really simple, also back Haaland at 16/5 to score first.