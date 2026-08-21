Atletico Madrid have ‘agreed’ to sell Julian Alvarez to Arsenal this summer as the striker’s position at the club has now become ‘untenable’, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bring in quality over quantity this summer after being crowned Premier League champions at the end of last season.

Christos Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes have arrived from Club Brugge and Newcastle United respectively to replace Leandro Trossard and Christian Norgaard.

And now Arsenal are concentrating their efforts on signing a left-sided or versatile attacker, as confirmed recently by reliable journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs said: “Arsenal are now still going to add some form of either left-sided or versatile attacker.

“Not all the profiles are identical to Vinicius Junior, but Julian Alvarez is one possibility if Atleti decide to sell.

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“We know they’d prefer to keep. Barcelona would love Julian Alvarez as well but Atleti may prefer, if they realise the player wants to leave, to sell outside of La Liga. So he’s a dream target.”

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed on Wednesday that a potential deal that would see Arsenal target Alvarez join Barcelona is off.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We need to, once again, clarify the many questions we are receiving about Julian Alvarez. In reality guys, I know in the last hours the reports are that Barcelona believe 90 per cent, 99 per cent it’s over for Julian. But the reality is that absolutely nothing has changed over the last 24 hours.

“The reality is that Barcelona have been waiting and hoping and trying to understand if there was even a little way to enter into this deal until the very end – but the feeling and message coming from Atletico Madrid, not just in public, but even in private all the conversations they had with the player and with his agent, Atletico Madrid always made clear that they were not going to sell Julian Alvarez, especially to Barcelona.

“So the message coming from Atletico Madrid has always been very strong. very clear and so from Barcelona nothing has changed. Apart from waiting and waiting and waiting, in terms of concrete updates, nothing has changed.

“From Atletico Madrid, they make it very clear, the story is over, the deal is off. It’s not just Atletico Madrid, it’s the manager of Atletico Madrid. And we all know, those who follow football, Diego Simeone is not just a manager, he’s Diego Simeone, he’s the face of Atletico Madrid.

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“And when Simeone goes public and says the owners spoke and said that the player is staying, this is like going to court, Simeone says, there is no way back.

“This way, in public, in private, with the coach, with the CEO, Atletico Madrid’s position looks absolutely clear.”

Atletico Madrid ‘agree’ to sell Alvarez to Arsenal

And now Mundo Deportivo have revealed that Arsenal have ‘agreed’ to transfer Alvarez to the Gunners this summer after admitting that ‘the situation is untenable’.

The report adds: ‘Following the Argentine striker’s expressed desire, both publicly and internally, to leave Atlético, the club’s management has agreed to enter into transfer negotiations, but with one very clear condition: not to Barcelona, ​​but to Arsenal, who remain interested in Julián. The striker is not keen on the move and still wants to sign for Barcelona.’

Mundo Deportivo continues: ‘Barcelona wants to sign a striker before the transfer window closes; otherwise, they could afford to wait until the winter transfer window and maintain their competitive edge. Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, is willing to sell their star player, but has very little time to find a replacement, and Arsenal could solve their problem because they possess the Gyokeres card , which has been offered to several clubs, including Barcelona, ​​and which Simeone would accept.’

Alvarez currently ‘refuses to return’ to the Premier League after fleeing England, where he played for Manchester City, ‘thus rejecting the offer he has received’.

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