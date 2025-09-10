A former Arsenal star has claimed that Viktor Gyokeres will prove to be a better signing than Liverpool newbie Alexander Isak would have been.

The main talking point of this summer’s transfer window was Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United’s respective pushes for a new striker.

Each side eventually landed new strikers, with Arsenal buying Gyokeres after favouring him over Benjamin Sesko, who instead joined Man Utd. Liverpool, meanwhile, paid a British record transfer fee to sign Isak for around £125m.

The Gunners were also heavily linked with Isak, though it was clear for most of the summer that his heart was set on a move to Liverpool.

Therefore, Arsenal settled on Gyokeres as a more affordable alternative, though it remains to be seen whether he will be a success at the Emirates.

Still, former Arsenal and Man City defender Gael Clichy thinks Gyokeres “will adapt” and “add something” that Arsenal “didn’t have”.

“I think [Gyokeres] will adapt,” Clichy said in an interview for The Metro.

“Is he the type of player that the Arsenal fans wanted to see? Probably not. Are they happy with him and will they support him? For sure, at the beginning, and they will hope for something amazing.

“I don’t think he is the sort of player Arsenal are used to, I don’t think in the link-up side of the game he will provide what they need. I think someone like Isak was more suited but he [Gyokeres] will add something Arsenal didn’t have.”

Clichy has also explained why he thinks Gyokeres is better for Arsenal than Isak, with this view reinforced by two other signings.

“When you look at the players they have brought, they want to use those lines, use those wingers, create one-on-ones and get the ball into the box quickly. I think we will see a new Arsenal, an Arsenal that is more looking towards those situations,” Clichy added.

“Will it always work? I don’t know, like we saw against Manchester United and Liverpool, against top centre-halves, it is not that easy.

“But I think that is what we are going to see more of this season, more freedom for the wingers, getting the ball into the box for the new signing.

“Arsenal wanted Isak for sure, any team would love him. But it was down to whoever could match the price tag and I don’t think Arsenal were prepared to do that.

“Football in 2025 is about who can spend the money. He is a special player. But for Arsenal, when you look at the additions of Madueke and Eze, it just feels right to have someone who is going in the box all the time.”