Pundit Jamie Carragher has revealed his “hot take” prediction regarding Arsenal as he is not sold on one of their summer signings.

Arsenal are under pressure to win the Premier League or Champions League this season as they invested heavily in the summer in an attempt to bridge the gap to their rivals.

The Gunners landed most of their summer targets, with Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Piero Hincapie and Martin Zubimendi among their marquee signings.

Despite this, the north London outfit have made a slow start to this season as they have only picked up four points from their opening three Premier League games and were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in their last match before the international break.

It was hoped that Gyokeres would be the final piece of the jigsaw for Arsenal, though he was ineffective against Liverpool and Manchester United.

It remains to be seen whether Gyokeres will be a positive addition for Arsenal, with Carragher revealing his “hot take” prediction on the striker.

‘”Now you’ve brought Gyokeres up,” Carragher said on The Overlap.

“We talked before about not judging players after three games. But there was a lot of talk before he came in with people saying he wasn’t quite good enough despite his amazing goalscoring record.

“We’ve only seen him for three games and he’s got two goals but he’s not the easiest on the eye, is he? He’s not.

“I’m still convinced that when Kai Havertz is fit, he will play in the biggest games. That’s my hot take.”

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas, meanwhile, has revealed that he has a “few concerns about Gyokeres”.

“I’m worried about Florian Wirtz. I don’t see things being easy for him. Most players need a year or so to adapt. A new lifestyle, new language. I think for Wirtz, physically he is going to have it tough,” Gallas explained.

“I don’t think he’s going to be able to have the same impact as when he was playing in Germany. With some players, you can tell right away that they’re going to have a big impact.

“I have a few concerns about Viktor Gyokeres too. It was not easy for him. It’s one thing to play against Leeds, but up against Liverpool’s backline it was a different level. He didn’t really do much against Liverpool, and with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, they looked really strong. Normally Gyokeres can physically dominate, but against those two he couldn’t.

“Against other defenders though, I still think he’ll be able to make a difference. He’s a beast, and most players won’t be able to cope with him. But Liverpool’s defencewere able to physically and technically match him.”