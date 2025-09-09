Former Premier League defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher thinks Aston Villa have signed a dud by taking Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United.

Liverpool legend Carragher doesn’t see Sancho’s appeal and rates him among United’s worst signings, which isn’t the analysis Villa supporters want to hear before Unai Emery’s new signing makes his debut.

Carragher knows a thing or two having picked up a decent haul of silverware in his Anfield career, and he didn’t hold back when a YouTuber said on The Overlap that Sancho was the worst signing the Red Devils have ever made.

The 47-year-old former England international gave Sancho both barrels.

“It’s funny with Sancho because he got his reputation from his time at Borussia Dortmund,” said Carragher.

“I always go back to, me and Gary [Neville] were on Sky for a show, and they asked us to pick an England squad.

“We hadn’t seen Sancho play too much. He was at Dortmund and doing really well in the Champions League and we didn’t put him in our squad, and I remember on social media, everyone was saying, ‘How could you not put in Sancho?’ Everyone was just in on Sancho.”

After moving from Manchester City to the Westfalenstadion as a youngster, Sancho burst onto the scene with a string of goals and assists. He eventually earned his place in the real England squad and signed for United for a reported fee in the region of £73m.

He’d have had to go some to justify that kind of outlay and he didn’t get close. Carragher and Neville won’t have been too surprised, if the ex-Liverpool defender’s retrospective analysis is any indication.

“When we’re discussing the worst Manchester United signings, I’m not sure there’s much ability there. He’s okay. I don’t understand what his thing is,” Carragher continued.

“I don’t know what Sancho’s thing is. Every player has something… I can’t think in my head what Sancho does.”

Sancho, now 25, was a deadline day signing for Emery and Villa, who sorely needed an addition capable of playing on the left side of their attack after the summer departure of Jacob Ramsey to Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

His loan signing was quickly followed by the acquisition of Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, who joined Villa on Monday on a loan with an obligation to buy after just ten appearances.

Emery clearly believes there’s some ability in Sancho to be extracted this season. Carragher would not agree.

Sancho moved to Villa with hopes of making an unlikely return to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad in time for next summer’s World Cup.

The former Dortmund winger has won 23 senior international caps but hasn’t played for England since October 2001.