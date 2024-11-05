According to reports, Edu ‘rejected a lucrative pay rise’ offer to stay on at Arsenal as he was ‘adamant’ about leaving for Nottingham Forest.

The 46-year-old had a spell at Arsenal as a player and returned to the Premier League giants in 2019 as he was named technical director.

His role changed at the end of 2022 as he became their sporting director. He played a significant role in their rise under head coach Mikel Arteta as they have become regular contenders for the Premier League title.

Arteta and Edu are understood to have a close relationship but it’s been revealed this week that the latter is leaving Arsenal for Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

Upon resigning on Monday, Edu said in a statement: “This was an incredibly hard decision to make.

“Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history. It has been a special journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given me.

“I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend.

“Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”

READ: Five Premier League sporting directors Arsenal could steal in search for Edu replacement



A subsequent report from The Independent claimed Edu is joining Evangelos Marinakis’ network of clubs (including Nottingham Forest) and claimed his wage would be ‘improving by more than three times that of his existing salary at the Emirates’.

However, a report from The Telegraph claims Edu ‘rejected a bumper Arsenal deal to pursue his aim of becoming a global head of football’.

The report also refutes claims that Edu’s wages will be trebled with Marinakis’ network, but he’s ‘enthusiastic’ about this new role.

‘Edu turned down a lucrative pay rise at Arsenal to pursue his aim of becoming a global head of football. ‘The Brazilian is now intent on working for a multi-club ownership and has received several offers since his shock decision to resign from Arsenal which was confirmed on Monday. ‘It is understood that the Premier League club attempted to persuade their sporting director to stay and were prepared to offer him a significant improvement on his salary which may even have been more than he will be paid in his new role.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 McCoist ‘sticks’ with PL title prediction despite Arsenal’s one ‘big’ issue; Liverpool ‘problem’ identified

👉 ‘Surprised’ Ferdinand slams Arteta over two decisions as Arsenal lost to Newcastle

👉 Carragher sticks boot into Arsenal as three traits used to back up Mikel Arteta to Jose Mourinho ‘morphing’