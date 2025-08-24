According to reports, Arsenal have ‘submitted an offer’ for a Real Madrid star, while they have ‘reached an agreement’ for their next signing.

Earlier this week, Arsenal completed a £60m deal for Eberechi Eze after hijacking Tottenham Hotspur’s move for the England international.

Eze has joined Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres in signing for Arsenal in this window, with the north London outfit the second-biggest spenders in Europe this summer.

Arsenal stepped up their interest in Eze after Kai Havertz suffered a knee injury and reports have suggested that they remain in the market for more signings before this transfer window closes.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes this summer, though Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur also appear to be in the running to sign the talented winger.

Rodrygo is a great talent, but he has dropped in the pecking order at Real Madrid and would arguably benefit from a fresh start elsewhere.

And despite landing Eze and Madueke this summer, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Real Madrid have ‘received an offer’ from Arsenal for Rodrygo, with this proposal said to be worth around 78 million euros (£67m).

This falls short of Real Madrid’s reported £78m asking price for Rodrygo, though it remains to be seen whether they will change their demands in the closing stages of this window.

The report claims:

‘One of the names that has generated the most noise in this market is that of Rodrygo, a Real Madrid player. ‘The Brazilian, whose presence in the team has recently become secondary, finds himself at the centre of a soap opera that adds chapters every day. The latest news is clear: Arsenal has submitted an offer close to 78 million euros to secure his services.’

Arsenal are also looking to the future, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealing that they have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign 16-year-old Shamrock Rovers starlet Victor Ozhianvuna.

Ornstein claims a ‘deal is in place’, with Shamrock Rovers set to receive a ‘record Ireland fee’ for the teenager’s services.

Ornstein adds: