Aston Villa reach ‘final decision’ on Jamie Carragher legal action after two ‘real reasons’ for threat surface

Aston Villa were ready to begin legal action against Jamie Carragher

According to reports, Aston Villa have made a ‘final decision’ on potential legal action against Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Last Friday, Aston Villa threatened Carragher with legal action after the Liverpool icon’s supposed “unacceptable insults” against the football club.

Villa co-owner and chairman Nassef Sawiris was angered after Carragher explained why head coach Unai Emery would likely accept the Manchester United manager’s job if he was offered the position.

“Surely he (Emery) would want that opportunity to manage a giant again,” Carragher said on Stick to Football.

“There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not. So Real Madrid will take Manchester United’s best player, they’ll take (Cristiano) Ronaldo. There’s very few above United, same with Liverpool.

“But there will be teams below Aston Villa, and they’ll take their manager, or they’ll take their players, so shut the f*ck up Villa fans. Aston Villa will never be Man United.”

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In response, Aston Villa issued a statement on social media on Friday evening.

They said: “Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the club and its fans.

“Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football. Nassef Sawiris, chairman.”

Then, on Saturday morning, Carragher posted a somewhat sarcastic apology, seemingly to try to diffuse the situation.

Carragher said on X: “I’d like to apologise to Aston Villa, the owners and their fans. My language this week was clumsy and wrong.”

“I can assure Villa fans it was tongue-in-cheek but I can understand it’s not come across that way, so apologies. Good luck today UTV [Up the Villa]!”

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A subsequent report claimed the two ‘real reasons’ for Aston Villa targeting Carragher were to prove their ‘ambition’ and to keep head coach Emery.

Aston Villa reach ‘final decision’ on Jamie Carragher legal action

Now, though, Birmingham Mail are reporting that Aston Villa’s hierarchy have made the ‘final decision’ to ‘no longer pursue legal action against Carragher after accepting his apology’.

The report explains:

‘Now, BirminghamLive understands that Villa have dropped their threat of legal action against Carragher following his apology. ‘It is understood, however, that Sawiris will not tolerate any further insults or disrespectful comments about the club.’

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