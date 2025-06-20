Newcastle could lose out on summer transfer target Joao Pedro after Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Brighton striker was on the radar of Chelsea.

Eddie Howe’s team are on the hunt for a new striker to provide depth as they prepare for a return to the Champions League and had been increasingly linked with the Brighton forward, so much so that a transfer seemed like a matter of when not if.

However, they now could be at risk of a transfer gazumping with Chelsea reported to have added the Brazilian to their targets list.

That’s the verdict of Romano who said Enzo Maresca’s side “highly rated” the forward who scored 10 goals in 27 league appearances last campaign.

“Joao Pedro is going to leave – expected to leave,” Romano said on his YouTube channel. “He is open to leaving Brighton in the summer transfer window. Let’s see what happens with the clubs.

“Newcastle already tried to sign Joao Pedro before he joined Brighton. A deal was done verbally but it collapsed for different reasons. Now he remains a player on the list of the recruitment team at Newcastle.

“They want Joao Pedro at Newcastle. They made contact with Brighton, as was reported in England in recent days, but there is still no club-to-club agreement. What I can confirm is Joao Pedro is on Chelsea’s list.

“He is highly rated by Chelsea. They see him as an interesting option because he can cover different positions and knows the league. He can be a different option for the squad. For sure, Joao Pedro is a name on their list.”

In an unusual move, Pedro’s team-mate Igor Julio already revealed the striker was going to move having told the club he wanted to leave.

“Joao Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, seek new things, take the next step,” Igor told Trivela. “It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here.

“We have to be honest, the club already knows that. [I am] very happy for him. He deserves it. He’s been here in England for five years and hasn’t played for a big team yet. It’s his moment, his time, so he can make the best decision and be happy wherever he is.

“He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritise what comes from there first. I told [him] that he has to think about what he wants from his career. In my opinion, if I were going to a ‘Big Six’ team, I would go to a team that fights for the Premier League, plays in the Champions League and is always in a position to win.

“I would go to a Liverpool team and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It’s because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there.”

