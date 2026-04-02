Enzo Ferandez’s Chelsea teammates are reportedly ‘unhappy’ with the Argentinian’s ‘leadership’ and the way he’s ‘berated’ in public and private in recent weeks.

The Blues have slumped to sixth in the Premier League having won just one of their last six top flight games and have been dumped out of both the Carabao Cup and Champions League under Liam Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca at the Stamford Bridge helm in January.

Fernandez, Chelsea’s vice-captain, has cast huge doubt over his own future in that time as he flirts with Real Madrid, who have been linked with his services of late.

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Following the Champions League humbling by PSG, Fernandez told ESPN Argentina when asked about his future at Stamford Bridge: “I don’t know – there are eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup and then we’ll see.”

In an interview over the weekend Fernandez insisted he would like to move to Madrid at some point in the future.

He said: “I’d like to experience, I don’t know, live there. I really like Madrid, it reminds me a lot of Buenos Aires.”

And now The Telegraph has revealed that several Chelsea players have been ‘left unimpressed by Fernandez’s leadership during the club’s dramatic slump in form’.

The 25-year-old was seen shouting and throwing the ball at Filip Jorgensen during the first leg defeat to PSG, shortly after the goalkeeper had made a huge blunder to turn the tie in the Ligue 1 side’s favour.

On further instances of Fernandez displaying his so-called leadership, the report adds:

‘He has also berated his own team-mates on the pitch during Chelsea’s four successive defeats, which has annoyed some team-mates at a time when the club needs to pull together for a final push at finishing in the Premier League top five. ‘It is also understood that Fernández has been vocal in the dressing room after the defeats to PSG, Newcastle and Everton over the last month.’

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has told Enzo Fernandez to “f*** off” after hearing his Real Madrid come-and-get-me pleas, insisting he’s not a leader his Blues teammates can “respect”.

“That’s not a leader,” Mikel said of Fernandez’s remarks on The Obi One Podcast.

“That’s something where if you have leaders, if you have leaders that players respect and look up to, you wouldn’t come out and make those statements because you’d be thinking, ‘How is this going to go down in the dressing room? How is this going to go down with the top players, the big players, when they see this?’, after we’ve been dumped out of the Champions League.

“You were the captain in that game and you come out and make those statements… how would that go down well with the senior players in the dressing room?

“He’s looked at it and he’s thinking, ‘Who the f*** is going to hold me responsible in that dressing room?’… no one! The leadership is not there.

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“So he thinks, ‘I can come out, say whatever the f*** I want, no one is going to hold me responsible’, and that’s exactly what happened.

“I have to say about Enzo Fernandez that his progression at the football club started getting better.

“When we signed him, everyone was questioning it. But he had a good season last season and he scored a few goals, he was arriving late in the box, getting goals and winning us games.

“But for him to come out and make such a statement after we’ve been disgracefully dumped out of the Champions League, and you come out after wearing the captain’s armband… no player is bigger than the football club.

“If he’s had enough, put your hands up, f*** off and we move on. We move on.

“No player is bigger than the football club, especially a club as huge as Chelsea.

“You cannot come out and say that, it doesn’t matter what is going on. It doesn’t matter what is happening, you’re being paid handsomely to be at this football club, you should be grateful that you’re playing for a club like Chelsea.

“I can understand, a little bit, his frustration, but you still have to respect the badge, you still have to respect the football club, you still have to respect the fans.

“The fans are the ones who pay your wages. When you come out and make that statement, that is very, very disrespectful to the football club and to the fans.”