Steven Gerrard insists he would love to manage Liverpool and hinted he would take on an interim role as the pressure mounts on Arne Slot at Anfield.

Liverpool are currently 21 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who they finished ten points ahead of last term as they strolled to the Premier League title.

The Reds are still in the Champions League and FA Cup but there isn’t much faith from fans that they will win either competition unless their form improves dramatically.

After their 2-1 defeat to Brighton last weekend, there were claims that Slot is now under intense pressure to keep his job at Anfield.

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Xabi Alonso is the man widely expected to take over the job should Slot be given his marching orders after the former Reds midfielder was sacked by Real Madrid in January.

Gerrard meanwhile left his last managerial post with Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq over a year ago after winning just five of his last 17 league games in charge to leave them five points above the relegation zone.

But the Reds legend insists it would be a “dream” to return to Liverpool and hinted that he might accept a short-term position at the helm as he said he probably wouldn’t accept the challenge of taking the job “over a period of time”.

He told the Stick to Football podcast: “I’ve got a brilliant connection with the club. I always have, and probably a stronger connection since I left. They’ve always been unbelievable.

“Any help or area I could help the club in, I’d always try and do it if I could. But I suppose what you want to know is, do you want to manage Liverpool at some point in your life? Of course, that would be a dream, but I think would I be ready for it right now to take it over a period of time?

“Probably not, but is there a possibility in the future to be alongside someone, them elite managers that you’re talking about?”

Gerrard was then asked if he would be open to becoming someone’s assistant manager at Anfield.

He responded: “Depends who it is and how the conversation goes, and does he need me? What does he think I can offer?”

Amid the criticism of Slot and pressure on the Dutchman over his future at Anfield The Athletic‘s David Ornstein insists that there is currently “no thought to changing coach” amongst the Liverpool board.

Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast: “All our information, despite reports to the contrary, is that Liverpool are sticking with Arne Slot, there’s no thought to changing coach. They are planning with him and their priority, their focus, is to give him the profile of squad to succeed.

“I’m not here to defend Arne Slot, Liverpool’s season has been poor by their standards, their performances, their results, and he is at the centre of that. But if you look at the range of factors on and off the pitch it’s remarkable, and I’m not surprised that Liverpool want to give him longer.

“Arne Slot has the profile – as let’s not forget we saw last season when he led Liverpool to the league title – that they want to manage the club. So he will be a massive part of their recruitment decision-making too.”