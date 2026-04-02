Chelsea tipped to accept £70m Palmer ‘profit’ from Man Utd after staggering record £262m loss

Chelsea have been told that selling Cole Palmer to Man Utd or another club could be “the answer” to solving their financial losses.

The Blues have spent well over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the club in May 2022 but there has been little progress on the pitch.

Chelsea have been criticised for spending much of their money on unproven, but very talented, younger starlets instead of players ready to help them rise up the table.

The Blues are currently sixth in the Premier League under Liam Rosenior, who is their second manager of the season, and in danger of not qualifying for the Champions League.

That would hit revenue hard ahead of the summer as Chelsea announced the biggest pre-tax loss in Premier League history on Wednesday with a £262m deficit for 2024/25.

And now former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson insists that Chelsea could be best off selling Palmer – who joined from the Citizens for £42.5m in 2023 – if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

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Borson told Football Insider: “I don’t think there’s any question there’s some challenges there.

“Maybe what they need to do is take some very bold decisions on who they sell, and that might include a player like Palmer, who they probably would prefer not to sell.

“Can they get Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich to pay in excess of £100m? Maybe that’s the answer.”

Borson added: “You take the £70m book profit, or maybe a bit more, and you reinvest it in the squad.

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“I can’t see them doing it, but at some point, they may have to consider radical things of that nature if they don’t have the Champions League revenue and they don’t have the front-of-shirt sponsor revenue.

“There are challenges and, of course, the fanbase is up in arms. It doesn’t take many defeats to get fans going a bit crazy shall we say.”

Man Utd have been heavily linked with a move for Palmer in recent weeks amid claims that the England international has come ‘disillusioned’ at Stamford Bridge.

TEAMtalk recently claimed that the Red Devils are ‘actively exploring’ a deal for Palmer ahead of the summer with Man Utd being ‘approached’ over a potential transfer.

The report adds: ‘Our sources indicate that intermediaries relating to the Chelsea attacker have been working behind the scenes to gauge interest from top clubs, suggesting a potential summer move could be on the horizon.’

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