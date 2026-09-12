Xhaka breaks silence on failed Chelsea transfer after Sunderland ‘not for sale’ message

Granit Xhaka insists it was “a big privilege” to have interest from a club like Chelsea but wants to take “the next step” with Sunderland.

The Blues brought in plenty of experience during the summer market after bring criticised for their policy of bringing only younger players to the club in previous windows.

Danny Welbeck, Jordan Henderson and Emiliano Martinez all arrived from Brighton, Brentford and Aston Villa respectively, bringing with them a wealth of Premier League experience.

Chelsea hope that will help the younger players in Xabi Alonso’s squad and help propel them towards the top of the Premier League this season.

Xhaka, who had a brilliant first season at Sunderland last term, was the subject of an £8m bid from Chelsea over the summer as Alonso looked to be reunited with the Switzerland international, who he enjoyed success with at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Sunderland were far from impressed by the opening offer and made it clear that Xhaka was not for sale over the summer transfer window.

READ: Chelsea top scorers against the Big Six: Palmer has more than rest of squad combined

Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel at the time of the offer: “The feeling about Sunderland and the clear message coming from Sunderland is that Granit Xhaka is not for sale and that he’s going to end up staying at the club this summer.

“This is what Sunderland are saying in a very clear way.

“They have always been convinced over the recent days that despite the Chelsea attack, Chelsea bid and all the rest, Xhaka was going to stay at the club and continue to play European football.

“And this is the message from Sunderland. Very strong. At the moment, as of now, while I am recording this video, Chelsea are yet to give up.

“Chelsea are yet to accept this. So, Chelsea still believe that they have a chance to sign Granit Xhaka this summer.

“Then we have to see because at the moment, Sunderland are very strong on their position. We have to see what’s going to happen next, but at the moment, the situation is this.

“Sunderland consider the story over and they don’t want Granit Xhaka to go. On the other side, Chelsea still keep doors open to this possibility.

“So, let’s wait and see what happens there.”

The interest from Chelsea was a ‘big privilege’ – Xhaka

Chelsea didn’t come back with an improved offer and now Xhaka has revealed that he never had any intention of leaving Sunderland over the summer.

READ: ‘Did I want to go to Chelsea?’ – Lamine Camara breaks silence on failed Blues transfer

When asked about the bid from Chelsea, Xhaka told The Sports Agents podcast: “Last season, when I signed the contract here, there was a plan behind the scenes, and the plan was to stick to this project, to believe in this project and to work for this project.

“And I always say to myself and to the people around, I didn’t come here for one season.

“Of course, it’s a big privilege for myself that Xabi Alonso, who I worked with, wanted me again. It’s a big privilege that a football club like Chelsea want a player, nearly 34 years old.

“But I still have contact with all my coaches. It doesn’t mean when you have contact with the coach that there is something behind [it]. There was something behind, yes, for sure, but my commitment to the club was straight forward.

“When I spoke with the owner of Sunderland, I told him from the beginning, I don’t have the feeling that this project is done yet, and this is my motivation, that’s why they put me here and that’s why I’m still here to get to the next step.

“I want to enjoy the European football with this football club, with the fans, and hopefully we can get more after this season.”

READ NEXT: Ten Premier League transfers that will definitely happen in 2027