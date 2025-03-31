It turns out playing in the Club World Cup is worth a shuddering ton of money

‘The biggest-ever prize money for a football tournament’ of its kind will be on offer to Chelsea, Manchester City and the other teams in the Club World Cup.

Under an expanded format almost a decade in the making, the winners of the revamped 2025 Club World Cup could earn close to £100m from a total prize pool of £772.81m ($1bn).

The tournament will take place in the United States between June 14 and July 13 and is potentially worth more per game than the Champions League.

“The distribution model of the FIFA Club World Cup reflects the pinnacle of club football and represents the biggest-ever prize money for a football tournament comprising a seven-match group stage and playoff format with a potential payout of $125m foreseen for the winners,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in March 2025; it was in November 2016 he first publicly pitched the idea of a 32-team tournament to replace the previous seven-team format which had been used from 2007 to 2023.

How much can teams earn through the 2025 Club World Cup?

The distribution model for the Club World Cup is similar to that used by UEFA across the three European club competitions, splitting the total £772.81m prize pot into two pillars: 1) sporting performance, and 2) a straight participation payment.

The sporting performance pillar is worth £367.1m and will be based on how well teams do within the competition. Clubs will receive £1.54m for each group-stage win and £772,000 for any draw across those three games.

From there, clubs earn extra for progressing further, with each stage worth increasingly more:

Last 16 – £5.79m

Quarter-finals – £10.14m

Semi-finals – £16.22m

Runner-up – £23.18m

Winner – £30.91m

The maximum amount a club can earn through the sporting performance pillar – by winning all three group games and then the tournament itself – is £67.68m.

But then the participation pillar can be factored in and is worth £405.7m to the 32 teams involved, with this payment ‘determined by a ranking based on sporting and commercial criteria’, according to FIFA.

The 12 European teams – Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter, Porto, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Red Bull Salzburg – will be paid between £29.51m and £9.89m based on that ranking. It is likely that Red Bull Salzburg would take home the lowest payment of £9.89m based on that criteria, while the top-ranking club will almost certainly be Real Madrid or Manchester City.

The payments for clubs from other continents are fixed:

South America (Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense, Botafogo, River Plate and Boca Juniors) – £11.75m

North, Central America and Caribbean (Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Pachuca, Inter Miami and TBD) – £7.38m

Asia (Al Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain and Ulsan HD) – £7.38m

Africa (Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Esperance de Tunis and Mamelodi Sundowns) – £7.38m

Oceania (Auckland City) – £2.76m

Adding the sporting performance and participation pillars together, if the top-ranked European club in terms of sporting and commercial criteria wins all seven of their games, they would be paid £97.19m as champions.

How does the Club World Cup prize money compare to other competitions?

It is a ludicrously lucrative tournament even before taking into account how the riches are available through playing no more than seven games in a month.

Pep Guardiola might not feel he or his players and coaching staff deserve it, but if Manchester City win the Club World Cup as the highest-ranked European team they would be earning £13.88m per game in the process.

The maximum prize money payment for the 2024/25 Champions League winners was around £135m, but teams need to play a minimum of 15 matches to win that tournament.

The absurdly profitable Premier League is worth close to £180m for nine months of excellence from champions who are almost always picked for televised games, but in terms of rapid remuneration it really is no contest: the Club World Cup is ridiculously financially rewarding and justified complaints over player welfare will only ever fall on money-stuffed ears as a result.

What is the new format for the 2025 Club World Cup?

While the Club World Cup in its former guise from 2007 to 2023 pitted just seven teams against each other with the representatives from South America and Europe entering at the semi-final stage, from 2025 onwards the tournament will instead use the same format as the World Cup from 1998 to 2022: 32 teams divided into eight groups of four teams with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the knockout stage.

A total of 16 teams earned their invitation as continental champions from the last four seasons, while a further 15 places were awarded based on individual confederations’ club rankings. Inter Miami took the last slot as representatives of the host nation.

Group A

Palmeiras

Porto

Al Ahly

Inter Miami



Group B

Paris Saint-Germain

Atletico Madrid

Botafogo

Seattle Sounders



Group C

Bayern Munich

Auckland City

Boca Juniors

Benfica



Group D

Flamengo

Esperance de Tunis

Chelsea

TBD



Group E

River Plate

Urawa Red Diamonds

Monterrey

Inter



Group F

Fluminense

Borussia Dortmund

Ulsan HD

Mamelodi Sundowns



Group G

Manchester City

Wydad AC

Al Ain

Juventus



Group H

Real Madrid

Al Hilal

Pachuca

Red Bull Salzburg



