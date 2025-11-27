Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann thinks Arne Slot will drop Mohamed Salah after he did something “disgraceful” against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Liverpool were embarrassed yet again on Wednesday night as PSV won 4-1 at Anfield, leaving them 12th in the Champions League standings, which is also where they sit in the Premier League after Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool’s title defence: Telling F365 Tables

It’s been a shambolic start to the season for the Reds, who strolled to the Premier League title last term and were strong favourites to retain their crown after spending over £400million in a record-breaking summer transfer window.

But new signings Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have all struggled, while Liverpool’s reliable stars such as Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister have all been terrible.

Konate, in particular, has had an astonishingly bad campaign, yet Slot has so far not lost faith in him, bafflingly leaving Joe Gomez on the bench throughout his side’s poor run.

Slot is under serious pressure to turn things around and sticking with the underperforming players who won him the league in 2024/25 could be what gets him sacked.

Konate should be dropped, Andy Robertson should start over Kerkez, Dominik Szoboszlai needs to play in midfield, and Salah should be replaced by Federico Chiesa.

There are capable players not getting enough minutes for the Reds, including Gomez, Robertson, Chiesa, and even younger players like Rio Ngumoha and Calvin Ramsay, who bizarrely cannot get a sniff ahead of those underperforming established players, or, in right-back Ramsay’s case, midfield players playing in his position.

F365 ON LIVERPOOL’S CRISIS…

👉 Liverpool player ‘bad photocopy’ of himself as ‘worst transfer window ever’ named

👉 ‘Angry’ Carragher in 546-word rant on past-it Van Dijk, Salah as Slot nears ‘untenable’ Liverpool position

👉 Gerrard delivers damning ‘never’ verdict on Liverpool quartet as ‘criminal’ star hammered

‘Disgraceful’ Salah set for Liverpool axe

Salah has been off the boil all season after leading the Premier League for goals (29) and assists (18) in 24/25.

The Egyptian has only registered five goals and three assists this campaign, but his application off the ball has also been extremely concerning.

There was a particular moment against PSV where he allowed Mauro Junior to skip past him with ease and decided not to track back. Unfortunately for Salah and Liverpool, Junior then assisted Guus Til for the Dutch side’s second goal of the game.

Reds hero Hamann thinks Slot could have substituted Salah right there and then, and believes the 33-year-old will come out of the side for Sunday’s match at West Ham United, branding his lack of defensive effort “disgraceful”.

Didi Hamann describes Mo Salah’s role in PSV’s second goal as “disgraceful” and says Arne Slot needs to drop the Egyptian if he wants to save his job #RTEsoccer #LIVPSV pic.twitter.com/YoFlwhSQKG — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 26, 2025

Hamann said on RTE: “In a way, I like that he kept the team from the other day (3-0 loss v Forest) because it gave them a chance to redeem themselves. But then again, it comes a point where you have got to drop players, even big players.

“I thought Salah might be one of the first ones to be dropped. He has got a decision to make; do you get the sack with Salah or lose your job without him because these are the decisions he has got to make.

“He has got to make decisions where he picks the players who give him the best chance. He gave him a chance and I think it will be a different story on Sunday.

“What Salah did for the second PSV goal, Slot had one chance to take him off straight away because what he did there was disgraceful for a player the calibre of Salah.

“It pains me to say because he has been the one carrying the team for the past 7-8 years but what he did and the way he let the player go past him without doing anything to help the team.”