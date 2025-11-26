The speed with which Liverpool have turned from a measured, expertly run football club to the foremost Premier League basket case has been a wonder to behold. And with Arne Slot under significant pressure in an ever-deepening crisis at Anfield, a report from our friends at TEAMtalk suggests the stress of the downturn has engendered an atmosphere of extreme foolishness in the Anfield halls of power.

“You can’t lose 6 games from 7 if you’re Liverpool Football Club. Who are the title winners and champions. You can’t do that. It’s unacceptable.”

Gary Neville refused to label it a “crisis” but he’s about the only one, and Jamie Carragher said he was “shocked” by the way “fans, friends and family spoke about Slot” after the 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. There are now plenty of people – who don’t have the “unconditional love” they had for Jurgen Klopp – that want him out.

TEAMtalk have been told by a ‘Senior Liverpool source’ that while “it’s not as black and white as some say” as “we don’t sack managers easily”, the outlook could be very different in a couple of weeks’ time.

“[Is he in danger?] Yeah and no – he’s under pressure, but it’s not as black and white as some say,” the source said.

“We’re going through a hard time. The death of Jota has, of course, had a serious impact inside the club, and everyone knew there would be a downturn at some point after Jurgen. We’re entering a new cycle – new head coach, new staff, younger squad profile. That was always part of the plan.

“He can’t keep losing, that’s obvious. Three or four more bad results and the conversation changes completely. But there is more leeway than people outside think.

“We don’t sack managers easily at Liverpool. The owners hate knee-jerk decisions and FSG still see this as year zero of a multi-year project.”

The owners were also previously dead against making Galactico signings, but flouted that transfer policy in stunning fashion over the summer, meaning they no longer have that in their ‘This Means More because we’re a football club that does things differently’ armoury, so we absolutely shouldn’t discount the dismissal of their Premier League-winning manager.

Nor apparently their bid to become the benchmark against which the lunacy of all future crisis clubs will be measured by replacing Slot with the worst Premier League manager of last season and this.

Again courtesy of our fine and trusted pals at TEAMtalk, Ange Postecoglou is still ‘someone the Liverpool board massively admire’. Just imagine the reaction.

‘He’s seen as someone who would suit the club, despite his very clear struggles at Nottingham Forest. However, he was never seen as a good fit at the City Ground and his dismissal from the role has not dampened Liverpool admiration in him.’

Sure, ignore how terrible he was at Nottingham Forest if you like. But guys, what about leading Tottenham to their worst finish in Premier League history? He had them playing well for half of his first season; otherwise they were terrible.

Also, if you’re discounting how sh*t he was at Nottingham Forest on the basis of him being an entirely different type of manager to Nuno Espírito Santo, why the p*ssing hell would you replace your own safe, reserved boss with that defence-denying chaos-monger? Utter madness and we’re absolutely here for it.