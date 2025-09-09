Donnarumma ‘proves PSG right as Guardiola worried’: Man City signing criticised before Man Utd clash

Gianluigi Donnarumma could make his Manchester City debut this weekend against Manchester United.

The Italian goalkeeper joined the Cityzens from Paris Saint-Germain for around £26million on deadline day.

He was crucial in the French club’s Treble-winning campaign in 2024/25 as they won the Champions League for the first time.

But after failing to agree a new contract, Donnarumma departed with 10 months left on his deal.

PSG’s loss is Man City’s gain, but Pep Guardiola has a decision to make in goal. The Spanish manager also signed James Trafford in the summer transfer window, and the 22-year-old has started all three of the club’s Premier League games this term.

But back-to-back league defeats for City, including a home loss against Tottenham Hotspur in which Trafford had an error leading to a goal, could see Guardiola hand Donnarumma his debut this weekend in the Manchester derby.

It’s a big call considering the lack of football the 26-year-old has played lately, with his appearance in goal for Italy against Estonia last Friday marking his first appearance since the Club World Cup final against Chelsea on July 13.

He kept a clean sheet as Gennaro Gattuso’s men put five past the Estonians, but against Israel on Monday, he conceded four goals and looked very shaky.

Donnarumma thought he had given Israel the lead when his punch went into his own goal, but he was rescued by the referee. It looked pretty soft, if you ask me.

He made a couple of big saves to get Italy over the line 5-4, but his performance has been criticised throughout the media and sparks worry ahead of his potential debut in such a significant fixture.

In England, the Daily Mail said Donnarumma had a ‘tough game’ but is expected to start against Ruben Amorim’s side on Sunday.

It proved to be a tough game for Manchester City new boy Gianluigi Donnarumma, meanwhile. The goalkeeper made four saves but conceded as many goals, and at one point early on in the game punched a corner into his own net before his blushes was spared by the referee. Still, he came out on the winning side, and remains in line to make his debut for City this weekend against rivals Manchester United following his £26million move from Paris Saint-Germain.

In Italy, his performance has been harshly rated, with most outlets giving him a rating of 5/5.5 out of 10.

Virgil Sport criticised Donnarumma’s poor playing out from the back, which ‘proves Luis Enrique right and worries Guardiola’.

Donnarumma 5.5: Ready, go, and immediately makes a mistake with his feet that proves Luis Enrique right and worries Guardiola. Uncertain and inaccurate: in Hungary, he takes the field as the forgotten version of Gigio, but then in the final minutes he reasserts himself as the best goalkeeper in the world with two providential saves.

Corriere dello Sport handed the ex-PSG shot-stopper a 6.5, citing his ‘big mistake at the start’.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta dello Sport also dished out a 6.5, saying he made everyone shudder with his mistake before being decisive when needed.

Over at Football Italia, Donnarumma received a 5.5 and was ‘a bit shaky when coming off his goalline and a couple of good saves’.

Il Messaggero were more damning, calling the goalkeeper ‘unrecognisable’. Corriere della Sera, meanwhile, added that he was ‘not his usual Gigio’.

Donnarumma, 5: Not his usual Gigio. Saved by Vincic from an own goal, he nearly gets a penalty to make up for Barella’s unfortunate backpass.

Leggo said it was ‘not one of his best performances’ and that he was ‘especially clumsy when coming out’.

Over at Calciomercato, Donnarumma is praised for some crucial saves, but could only manage a five out of 10.

DONNARUMMA, 5: He nearly lost his way after just four minutes, slamming Solomon’s corner into his own net, only to be spared by Vincic’s whistle. He, along with Barella, was inattentive when he exchanged passes on the edge of the box and nearly escaped being fooled by E. Peretz, who missed a deep free kick that found Slomo at the far post in the 27th minute. He was helpless against Locatelli’s own goal and Dor Peretz’s brilliant right-footer. He partially redeemed himself in the 74th minute, clearing Solomon’s deflected cross. He also made a stunning save twice to deny Baribo and Dor Peretz shortly afterward. He was forced to surrender, in the final minutes, to a double effort from Bastoni and Dor Peretz.

READ MORE: Forest go for Postecoglou chaos, but Mourinho might actually be less mad choice