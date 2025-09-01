Romano reveals Man City huge transfer update with Ederson ‘here we go’ and Donnarumma ‘next’

Fabrizio Romano reveals that Ederson to Fenerbahce is ‘here we go’ done as Paris Saint-Germain ‘expect’ Gianluigi Donnarumma to move to Man City before the transfer deadline.

The Citizens are looking to make one further signing before the deadline with Donnarumma heavily linked over the summer transfer window.

Ederson has reportedly asked to leave Man City this summer and now transfer expert Romano has revealed that the goalkeeper is closing in on a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

New signing James Trafford has been starting for Man City since joining but the England international is now likely to face some serious competition if Ederson leaves and Italy star Donnarumma arrives.

Romano wrote on his X account: ‘BREAKING: Éderson to Fenerbahçe, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for Brazilian GK to join Fener. Fee around €13/14m to Man City for Éderson and as also personal terms are agreed with his agent Jorge Mendes and director Devin Özek. Up next: Donnarumma and City.’

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has also brought an update on the situation with Ederson set to make a move worth around €14m.

Jacobs added on X: ‘Manchester City have agreed a €14m fee for Ederson to leave for Fenerbahçe, but the deal will only be authorised if Gianluigi Donnarumma joins #MCFC. PSG’s asking price has dropped significantly from €50m earlier in the window. Clubs in talks to try and finalise.’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein also echoed the reports from his fellow journalists and insisted that PSG now ‘expect’ Italy international Donnarumma to join Man City before the transfer window shuts.

Ornstein wrote in The Athletic: ‘Manchester City are ready to sanction an exit for Ederson — if they sign Gianluigi Donnarumma as his replacement.

‘Paris Saint-Germain, the Italy international’s current club, expect Donnarumma to make a move to the Etihad Stadium before Monday’s transfer deadline.’

When explaining his decision to start Trafford in their 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday, Guardiola told Sky Sports: “No, I decide this for this game with James.

“Tomorrow we finish the transfer window and after we see what happens. The season is so long, ‘keepers always play a lot of games in the season.”