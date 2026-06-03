Eberechi Eze will once again hope to resist the urge to walk out on England, with an unlikely Three Lions hero made clear by the squad numbers.

The England squad numbers are out and they offer irrefutable proof that Thomas Tuchel absolutely has to start Jordan Henderson against Croatia.

The ‘leak’ also suggests that Reece James is about to do a madness, based on who wore the numbers in England’s other three 26-man major tournament squads at Euro 2020, World Cup 2022 and Euro 2024.

1 – Jordan Pickford

Will become the first England keeper to wear the No. 1 at three different World Cups, and sits behind only his current captain (29) for all-time Three Lions appearances at major tournaments (26). No-one kept more clean sheets at Qatar 2022 than the Euro 2021 Golden Gloves winner.

2 – Ezri Konsa

Probably won’t be England’s starting right-back, but does break Kyle Walker’s stranglehold on the No. 2 jersey, dating all the way back to 2014. The previous wearer at a World Cup or Euros for England was Glen Johnson.

Going off that, Konsa is about to be awfully fast and defensively suspect. Walker’s Euro 2024 final performance is still haunting.

3 – Nico O’Reilly

For the fourth consecutive World Cup, the No. 3 will be donned by someone new. Leighton Baines was first choice in 2014, Danny Rose was not in 2018, and Luke Shaw again was in 2022. Then he made his only start at Euro 2024 in the final.

O’Reilly has quite definitively won what was once a rather competitive race to go as England’s primary left-back.

4 – Declan Rice

The last four players to wear the No. 4 for England at a major tournament before Rice first did at Euro 2020 were Eric Dier, James Milner, Steven Gerrard and Trevor Sinclair. That is heritage.

5 – John Stones

The last five men to wear the No. 5 for England at a major tournament before Stones first did at the 2018 World Cup were Gary Cahill, Martin Kelly, Michael Dawson, Rio Ferdinand and John Terry. Try scoring against that team at Powerleague.

6 – Marc Guehi

Harry Maguire and his family were not particularly happy about it but they ought to have seen the snub coming; Maguire in any England shirt other than what is now Guehi’s No. 6 would have been wrong.

7 – Bukayo Saka

The thought of Saka in the No. 7 at left wing-back remains triggering. Far better to recall the various Jack Grealish clamours.

8 – Elliot Anderson

On the other hand, Trent Alexander-Arnold as the 8 at Euro 2024 has been entirely memory-holed. He was taken off after 69 and 54 minutes of England’s first two games, then made just 11 minutes’ worth of substitute cameos thereafter.

Thomas Tuchel probably won’t be conducting mid-tournament midfield experiments or pining for Kalvin Phillips.

9 – Harry Kane

The last two England players other than Kane to head to a major tournament wearing the No. 9? Daniel Sturridge and Andy Carroll. There’s the bar.

10 – Jude Bellingham

Time to get sad by remembering Raheem Sterling at Euro 2020. Bellingham himself was largely dreadful throughout Euro 2024 as the No. 10 but his unique knack for producing moments of absurd quality was its most intoxicating.

11 – Marcus Rashford

The weight of Emile Heskey’s old shirt sat particularly heavy on the shoulders of a poor Phil Foden throughout Euro 2024. For those who believe Rashford being given the jersey back points to him starting, consider that he played 228 of a possible 1,140 minutes as the No. 11 at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

12 – Tino Livramento

It is to our surprise that Gareth Southgate didn’t retire the No. 12 shirt in honour of Kieran Trippier. His spiritual predecessor takes it instead.

13 – Dean Henderson

Ramsdale, Pope, Ramsdale is quite the succession line. Dean Henderson will not take moving to Newcastle as lightly.

14 – Jordan Henderson

It would be a surprise if Jordan Henderson was to emulate that Phillips breakout performance at Euro 2020. More likely is a role akin to Konsa, who was used sparingly three years later.

15 – Dan Burn

Not sure who decided that the No. 15 should be handed down to the contentious fourth-choice centre-half pick, but Burn follows in the lumbering footsteps of Tyrone Mings (192 of 160 minutes at Euro 2020), Eric Dier (36 of 450 minutes at World Cup 2022) and Lewis Dunk (did not play at Euro 2024).

16 – Kobbie Mainoo

Conor Coady featured at neither Euro 2020 nor the 2022 World Cup as England’s No. 16. Conor Gallagher unfortunately did at Euro 2024, and was “killed” in the process.

17 – Morgan Rogers

Jadon Sancho missed a crucial shoot-out penalty at Euro 2020. Ivan Toney scored his at Euro 2024. Saka was England’s joint-top scorer at the 2022 World Cup in between. Rogers is in for an unforgettable tournament either way.

18 – Anthony Gordon

England’s three No. 18s in the 26-man squad era have been given a combined 54 minutes to impress. Barcelona’s newest signing should eclipse the combined efforts of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alexander-Arnold and, well, himself.

19 – Ollie Watkins

For the second consecutive tournament, the Aston Villa forward has taken the 19. Mason Mount featured far more regularly in 2020 and 2022, but Watkins delivered one of England’s most iconic moments in 2024.

20 – Noni Madueke

Foden played 158 and 258 minutes at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup respectively. Jarrod Bowen mustered just 35 at Euro 2024. Madueke coming on as a substitute in every game feels fated.

21 – Eberechi Eze

Eze managed to resist the urge to channel team-mate and No. 21 predecessor Benjamin White in leaving the camp early after a disagreement with the coaching staff when he took that number at Euro 2024.

The hope is that neither Anthony Barry nor Henrique Hilario ask him how he feels about his Arsenal move.

22 – Ivan Toney

White did not play as the 22 at Euro 2020. Nor did Joe Gomez at Euro 2024. Bellingham very much did in the World Cup in between. Unless it looks like England are headed for penalties at any point, Toney is likelier to follow the first two.

23 – James Trafford

It is, for whatever reason, the designated third-choice keeper number. Sam Johnstone, Ramsdale and Henderson all say hello.

24 – Reece James

A rare case of a number outside the anachronistic 23 being bestowed upon a likely starter. James remains the only player to start for England at a major tournament as the No. 24, all the way back in June 2021’s goalless draw with Scotland.

Callum Wilson did get a World Cup assist from that number, with Cole Palmer setting up the winner in the Euro 2024 semi and scoring in the final. James could be about to do something ludicrous.

25 – Djed Spence

Neither James Maddison nor Adam Wharton played in their tournaments, with the No. 25 generally reserved for a squad option wildcard. Saka was that player for England five years ago but ended up playing a crucial role – sadly all too important with that penalty miss against Italy.

26 – Jarell Quansah

It’s a similar tale at 26. Bellingham played 58 minutes at Euro 2020. Gallagher did not feature at all during the 2022 World Cup. Kobbie Mainoo was finally thrown in at the deep end and understandably drowned in that Euro 2024 final against Spain.