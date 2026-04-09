Nottingham Forest benefit from bizarre own goal to retain chance of Aston Villa Europa League semi

Nottingham Forest drew the first leg of their Europa League tie with Porto

The prospect of an all-English Europa League semi-final is in the balance after Aston Villa successfully navigated the first leg of their last-eight game but Nottingham Forest could only draw theirs, thanks to one of the most bizarre own goals you’ll see this season.

Having beaten Porto via two penalties in the league phase, Forest conceded first upon their reunion, being cut open before the move was finished off by William Gomes.

It wasn’t against the run of play. Even before a minute had been played, Stefan Ortega – kept busy throughout the affair – was forced into a save from Terem Moffi.

But they bounced back in bizarre fashion with an incredible own goal by Martim Fernandes, whose pass back from near the half way line went straight in, with an off-his-line Diogo Costa unable to stop it.

Forest made a double change at half time, introducing Nikola Milenkovic and Igor Jesus. The latter thought he had put Forest in front midway through the half, but the goal was ruled out by VAR.

Porto went close when a fantastic backheel by Pepe set up Victor Froholdt, whose shot skimmed wide of the post, but the tie remained delicately poised at 1-1 by the full-time whistle.

For potential semi-final opponents Villa, there was a more convincing result, even if Bologna made them work for it.

There was an early let off for Villa, who conceded via an Ezri Konsa own goal – a far less spectacular one than Fernandes’ in Porto – that only just crossed the line, but it was ruled out by VAR to their relief due to an equally marginal offside by instigator Santiago Castro.

But it only served to add wind to Bologna’s sails and they soon went close when Lewis Ferguson hit the bar from a Jonathan Rowe cross.

Despite Bologna’s building pressure, it was Villa who went in front just before half time when a corner evaded the Italians’ stand-in keeper Federico Ravaglia and was headed in by Konsa.

And Villa made it 2-0 early in the second half, punishing Bologna for an out-of-control attempt to build from the back as Ollie Watkins went on to finish.

The hosts got a deserved consolation in the last minute when the dangerous Rowe curled one in from the left wing.

But Villa restored their two-goal cushion at the death when Watkins slotted home from close range after a set piece.

And with home advantage to follow for the second leg, Villa look good value to be in the semi-finals. This is Unai Emery’s competition, after all.

Crystal Palace comfortable in Conference League

Meanwhile, down in the Conference League, Crystal Palace made fairly light work of two-time former finalists Fiorentina.

Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead with a penalty that sent David de Gea the wrong way.

Oliver Glasner’s side went 2-0 up via a Tyrick Mitchell finish, with a VAR check not thwarting them.

And Ismaila Sarr made it 3-0 in the 90th minute by heading home a Daichi Kamada cross.

There was a chance for a fourth thanks to an inviting Daniel Munoz cross right before the end, but Palace could be content with the three-goal lead they will take into the second leg in Florence.

After West Ham in 2023 and Chelsea last season, could Palace become the third English winners of the Conference League?

They haven’t always done things the easy way throughout the tournament this season, but that was certainly the case this time around as they took a big step towards the last four, where Shakhtar Donetsk are equally likely to await after beating AZ 3-0.

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