What would be a reasonable fee for Liverpool to pay Newcastle for Alexander Isak?

Amid all the speculation around Alexander Isak, his desire to leave Newcastle, and the interest from Liverpool, one thing is not clear: what fee should the Swede command?

Some basic facts to consider around potentially the biggest deal of the summer transfer window…

Isak wants to leave Newcastle.

He’s left it a bit bloody late, but Isak has informed Newcastle of his desire to explore a move away from St James’ Park, and his representatives have made sure Europe’s top clubs all know it.

One factor is Isak’s unhappiness is said to go back a year to when he was promised a new contract only for the Magpies to renege on an agreement struck by Paul Mitchell, who is no longer the club’s sporting director. That, and he simply wants to take what he believes is the next step in his career.

Liverpool want Isak.

Apparently, Isak is Liverpool’s ‘dream signing’. Everyone at Anfield is in agreement over what the Swede could bring to Arne Slot’s XI. And here is a perfect opportunity to sign Isak without the distraction of rival interest.

Newcastle do not want to sell Isak.

Newcastle were not planning on selling their best player and just because he wants to go, the Magpies’ stance has not changed. Indeed, as they seek to establish themselves among the elite, Newcastle want it known that they have no interest in fielding enquires for Isak. And they can feel emboldened by the fact there are three years remaining on his current contract.

So what now?

Liverpool had accepted Newcastle’s stance. They asked about Isak, heard he was not for sale, and promptly swooped in to sign Hugo Ekitike instead. But, belatedly, Isak made it clear he wanted to move, prompting Liverpool to consider one massive splurge to cap a summer of big-spending.

So how much would Liverpool have to pay to sign Isak? It would need to be a British transfer record sum, wouldn’t it? Newcastle would be daft to pick up the phone if that isn’t the starting point for negotiations. That benchmark currently stands at £116million after Liverpool signed Florian Wirtz earlier this summer.

Ask anyone around Tyneside and their starting number is £150million. But Liverpool are savvy operators. They know Isak’s ‘sell me’ stance has forced Newcastle into a corner somewhat, however stubborn they might be feeling.

So what it probably comes down to is…

Of course, it might not be Liverpool. The Saudis are sniffing around Isak and Newcastle’s owners, if they must sell, would doubtless prefer to sell to themselves.

But Isak has set his heart on staying in Europe. So with Arsenal and Chelsea sorted for centre-forwards this summer, and the other European giants not in the market for a striker – aside from Man Utd, arf! – it is left to Liverpool to give Isak the platform he seems to crave.

Isak looks set to remain in the rumour ranking for some time before Liverpool add him to their completed signings.

