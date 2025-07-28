Liverpool have prepared their first bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and ‘scheduled a meeting’ with the Geordies, according to reports.

The Reds have already made six new signings this summer with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi joining.

But Liverpool are not done there with the imminent sale of Luis Diaz providing them with more cash as they are set to pursue a deal to sign Isak this summer.

It was revealed last week that Isak had told Newcastle that he wanted to leave this summer and that has given Liverpool encouragement to make a formal offer.

Speaking last week, Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope insisted that Liverpool were “readying a British club-record offer” for Isak.

Hope said: “My information is that Liverpool are readying a British club-record offer. Alexander Isak and his people know this, he’s at home on Tyneside nursing his thigh, but you guys read between the lines.

READ: Liverpool’s Sterling sale could be best move of all in summer transfer masterclass

“These are some of the conversations I’ve had this morning with people close to the situation.

“There is always a good time to sell a player and while the preference is to keep Alexander Isak, but Isak himself wants to move on, he doesn’t want to play in the UCL, he wants to win it.

“If Liverpool are going to do a deal this summer, they’re going to have to pay the money. They really are. There’s no, just because Isak wants to go, cheap deal to be done here.

“They’ve got to come up with that British record and then some. It’s got to be in the region of £150m. If that happens, do I think we’d see a deal and Isak will move? Yes, I do. And I know that some of his teammates suspect that too.

“I’m not going to sit on the fence here and I’m happy to be wrong, but do I think he will go? Yes, I think he probably will. A lot still needs to happen for that to be the case, but my latest information is that: Alexander Isak wants to go, Liverpool want him, they are readying a British record offer, even though that may involve selling one of Diaz or Nunez. If that’s the case, Newcastle have a decision to make.

“They’d rather not sell and find a way to keep the player, but it might just make sense all round to do the deal. So, that’s where we are.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Expert reveals when Liverpool will make ‘a formal offer’ for Isak with Newcastle camp ‘split’

👉 Liverpool make £78m star ‘top priority’ as hijack ‘offer’ hinges on one condition amid Romano update

👉 Liverpool need more defenders, not ‘glory signings’ like Alexander Isak who ‘will be pushed around’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also gave an update on Monday with an official bid for Isak from Liverpool now “considered a matter of time”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The official bid is considered a matter of time, so I expect Liverpool to go very big for this one.

“Then, as I keep repeating, guys, it’s going to be on Newcastle now to decide whether they want to give the green light, sell the player, accept the situation.

“Eddie Howe today said: no chance for the player to be with us next week, here on tour.

“No chance, because Alexander Isak has been clear, he wants to go. He is very convinced about that. He wants to explore this move away. And the move is to Liverpool.

“No Chelsea, no Man United, no Arsenal, no Al-Hilal, no Saudi, they are telling you many clubs in Saudi, forget. Alexander Isak wants to go to Liverpool.”

And now tranfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Liverpool are set to launch an offer of £120m plus bonuses to land Isak after scheduling a meeting with Newcastle for this week.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘Liverpool FC scheduled a meeting with Newcastle this week for Alexander Isak! #LFC hopes to convince the Magpies with a £120 million offer plus bonuses. Personal terms OK.’

Giving more detail to Sky Sport in France, Tavolieri insists that the Reds have ‘officially launched their bid’ to sign the Sweden international and adds that Isak has given the ‘green light’ to Liverpool over personal terms as a five-year contract has now been ‘finalised’.

After establishing contact with Newcastle over a deal, it is claimed ‘Liverpool’s sporting officials are expected to send an offer of around £100 million to gauge the Black and Whites’ intentions and begin negotiations in full force.’

Tavolieri continues: ‘Liverpool are aware that Newcastle are demanding £150 million, but believe they can secure the deal for around £120 million, with performance-related bonuses. A specific meeting is scheduled between the clubs in the next 48 hours to determine the Merseyside club’s clear intentions.’