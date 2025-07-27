Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is ‘waiting on permission to travel’ to complete a move to Bayern Munich as a total package is set, according to reports.

The Reds have been busy in the transfer market this summer with FSG backing Arne Slot after the Dutchman won the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield.

Liverpool have already spent close to £300m on Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike, with the latter joining on Wednesday.

And now they are having to deal with attempts to buy their players with Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate and Harvey Elliott some of the Liverpool stars attracting interest from elsewhere.

Bayern Munich have already had one bid turned down by Liverpool for Diaz but their second offer is now reportedly set to be accepted.

Sky Sports have revealed that Liverpool have received an offer worthn €75m for Diaz as Bayern Munich made their second attempt to get a deal over the line.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Newcastle eye Chelsea forward amid Wissa rejection, Isak uncertainty

The website wrote: ‘Liverpool rejected Bayern’s initial advances and an offer believed to be in the region of £58.5m (€67m) but the German champions have since returned with a second offer of £65.4m (€75m) including add-ons.’

And transfer expert Ben Jacobs hinted that the package would be accepted as the ‘move is expected to go through’ after Diaz agreed to a four-year deal.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Bayern are closing in on a deal for Luis Diaz, as revealed earlier. Package worth €75m. Diaz is waiting on permission to travel and is still with the team in Tokyo. Clubs finalising the agreement, but a move is expected to go through.’

He added: ‘Diaz has agreed terms with Bayern on a four-year contract. Liverpool paid Porto €45m plus add‑ons. Understand only €4m of those have been triggered, bringing his total cost to €49m. There is no sell-on to Porto either. Julian Ward refused to grant one at the time.’

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

👉 Liverpool star ‘getting close’ to exit that ‘opens door’ to Isak as Reds ‘prepare’ £105m offer

👉 Top 10 Alexander Isak clones only leave three options for Newcastle, Liverpool and Man Utd

👉 Liverpool transfer strategy is ‘hodl, hodl, hodl, then boom!’

Liverpool boss Slot confirmed on Saturday that Diaz was left out of their squad for their 4-2 defeat to AC Milan due to speculation surrounding his future.

“One of the positions that we didn’t have was a No 9,” Slot told LFC TV.

“We had one, Hugo [Ekitike], but he wasn’t ready to play yet. Darwin [Nunez] was injured. Lucho [Luis Diaz] couldn’t play as well.”

Slot added: “In Lucho’s situation it was, yeah [the reason why he was left out].

“There’s a lot of rumours around him lately and I cannot go into that. He’s training well with us but we have decided, for now, not to play him yet.

“I’m used to talking to most of my players on a regular basis. Like I said, Lucho is training really well and we’ve decided that he’s not playing at the moment in the games. I cannot comment much more about that.”

And Diaz’s move to Bayern Munich could be a boost for Liverpool as they look to pursue Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak before the end of the transfer window.

Sky Sports News journalist Mark McAdam said: “The fact that Liverpool made an approach suggests they were willing to pay a fee at least in the region of what Newcastle are looking for, which is around £150m.

“But can they afford it? In terms of player sales, Liverpool have generated more than £60m already.

“The four players they’ve moved on this summer have either been academy players, who represent pure profit under PSR, or have been sold on for big profits.

“Then, if you add in the likes of Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott, those three players alone could raise another £150m. That would also create space in the forward line, potentially.

“When you take that into account, their net spend potentially starts looking quite healthy, on top of being a really well-run club.”