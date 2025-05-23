Casemiro has been one of Man Utd's better players this season...which says a lot

Manchester United are finishing the season trophyless and could still end up 17th in the Premier League. It’s been a disastrous campaign by just about every metric.

With that in mind – and in the wake of their Europa League final defeat to Spurs – we’ve ranked every first-team squad member from worst season to best.

On-pitch performances take top billing, but we’ve also factored in other bits and bobs, like injuries… or being shoved out of the club you’ve been at since you were seven, just as a random example.

29) Rasmus Hojlund

Is there any hope for young Rasmus at Manchester United? If he isn’t sold this summer, next season feels like make or break – no signs of improvement and he’s out. But who would be mad enough to pay anything close to what United paid to sign him?

28) Marcus Rashford

Was Ruben Amorim’s decision to banish Rashford purely about football, or was it a power play? Probably a bit of both.

The 27-year-old apparently has no way back under Amorim, which is quite the fall for someone who was United’s top scorer with 30 goals in 2022/23. His time on loan at Aston Villa has been positive, but being forced out of his boyhood club is very rough.

27) Luke Shaw

Another injury-ravaged season, and Shaw now faces a crucial summer. He should come through the final game against Villa unscathed and start pre-season fresh… in theory.

Even when fit, he’s been poor at left centre-back – landing in the Premier League worst-rated XI two weeks in a row.

26) Altay Bayindir

A deeply unconvincing back-up goalkeeper. His cameos have ranged from weak (vs Spurs in the Carabao Cup) to outright embarrassing (at Newcastle). Expect a quiet exit this summer.

25) Manuel Ugarte

For £51million, Ugarte has been a huge letdown. Signed by Erik ten Hag, but hopes were high under Amorim due to their Sporting history.

He’s now managed him 119 times – 34 of those at United – and the improvement this year has been minimal.

24) Andre Onana

The only way United will replace Onana is if Saudi Arabia offer silly money, but clubs in the Middle East aren’t desperate or silly enough to do that. Having missed out on the £100million that comes from Champions League qualification, expect another year of gaffe central in the Manchester United goal.

23) Joshua Zirkzee

Scored on debut, blocked Alejandro Garnacho’s winner in his second game, and slowly started looking more lost every week. Amorim moved him, and he improved a bit – but the jury’s still out.

We still don’t know what his best position is. Or if he has one.

22) Leny Yoro

Should’ve waited a year for Real Madrid, even if it ruined his relationship with Lille fans.

Clearly talented, but still very raw. Is Old Trafford the right place to develop into a world-class defender? Absolutely not. Prove us wrong, kid.

Injuries didn’t help. He needs rest and a big pre-season.

21) Christian Eriksen

Will leave on a free this summer. Every cloud, etc.

20) Alejandro Garnacho

Quick and dangerous, but the final ball is shocking. It’s no use getting past your man or in behind the defence if you sky the shot or mess up the pass.

A lot of work to do. Probably at another club. Chelsea are linked, because, well, Chelsea.

19) Kobbie Mainoo

Broke through, earned an England call-up, and now looks like he’s hit a wall. Needs a reset.

18) Victor Lindelof

Rarely makes big mistakes. Also rarely does anything impressive. Set to follow Eriksen into free agency.

17) Patrick Dorgu

Very raw. Needs to improve technically, defensively and positionally – but he’s fast, strong and a threat on the left. Might be one for the future.

16) Jonny Evans

Evans just wanted a Jay Spearing or Tom Huddlestone experience at Manchester United.

At 37, he’s arguably United’s most reliable centre-back. What a club.

15) Lisandro Martinez

There’s a part of Martinez that’s probably relieved he wasn’t around for the second-half sh*t-show.

14) Matthijs de Ligt

Generally solid, but big mistakes like his Spurs defensive disasterclass, the Anfield horror show and the West Ham penalty have overshadowed his decent moments. Got Ten Hag the sack in the end.

13) Mason Mount

Injuries again, but at least showed signs of life, especially in the Europa League semi-final second leg against Bilbao, which surely impacted Amorim’s team selection for Wednesday’s final.

Still, £55m and third-highest earner at the club means glimpses aren’t enough. Needs a full, healthy season – which feels unlikely.

12) Antony

Terrible start to the season, brilliant second half…at Real Betis.

Score the winner in the Conference League final against Chelsea and we’ll hold off the criticism. Promise.

11) Toby Collyer

The 21-year-old hasn’t started a game but has six appearances this season.

10) Tyler Fredricson

Sporcle quiz fodder in three years’ time.

9) Chido Obi

Playing six times for Man United at the age of 17 is a big achievement.

8) Harry Amass

Also made his Manchester United debut. Lost every game he’s started. Still a huge milestone.

7) Diogo Dalot

One of the best full-backs in the league in a back four. In Amorim’s 3-4-3? Still trying to figure it out.

6) Ayden Heaven

Never met Ten Hag. Didn’t play loads. Didn’t play badly. Probably happier than 90% of the squad.

5) Harry Maguire

Cristian Romero lives rent-free in his head now, but Maguire’s had a decent season.

Still, at £190k a week, United won’t hesitate to cash in.

4) Casemiro

Not a full redemption arc, but he’s looked far less washed than last season.

Still earns £350k a week, so United will be actively touting him around.

3) Noussair Mazraoui

A rare United signing who actually looks useful.

More of this – players in their prime for under £30m – and they could scrape a top-half finish next season.

2) Amad Diallo

The most exciting attacker under Amorim after being ignored by Ten Hag.

His injury was a blow but in the only competition that seems to matter, the Red Devils reached the final without him. He was back and fully fit for the Europa League final, but the 24-year-old (yes, he’s not as young as you’d think) was largely ineffective.

1) Bruno Fernandes

Awful in the final and even worse after it, saying he’d leave if the club needed funds. That sounds like a captain who’s had enough and is ready to chase the Saudi payday.

Still, he’s been United’s best player by a country mile this season. Without him, they’d probably be trophyless and stuck in the bottom five. Hang on…

Fernandes couldn’t have done much more.

