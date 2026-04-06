Rio Ferdinand has picked when “it could be goodnight” Arsenal in the Premier League title race as a “momentum shift” has Manchester City “smelling blood”.

The Gunners were soundly beaten by City in the Carabao Cup final before Southampton dumped them out of the FA Cup on Saturday to leave them fighting on two fronts.

They face Sporting in first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday and sit nine points clear of City at the top of the Premier League table, though Pep Guardiola’s side do have a game in hand.

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And although Ferdinand admits Arsenal have a decent run-in, he reckons it could be “goodnight” if they lose their next two games.

“This isn’t a slight at Arsenal and their players but at this moment it’s about who deals with the pressure best and experience counts for a lot,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“Man City have that so if they get within touching distance of Arsenal you guys are going to be in trouble because there’s been a momentum shift.

“They know this walk, they’ve walked this path too many times. Arsenal have walked it and finished runners-up so they don’t know the winning element of this, they’re still trying to get there.

“This is where Mikel Arteta will earn his money. It’s not easy, I’m not saying it is, this is a difficult period of the season for Arsenal.

“They’ve got Bournemouth at the weekend and that’s a tough game, if you don’t win that game… wow. And then you’ve got an in-form Man City the week after? It could be goodnight.

“Arsenal have a decent run-in, are nine points clear and have one of the less fancied teams in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“If someone had told you Arsenal would be in that position at this stage of the season with seven games to go, you would have bitten their arm off.

“And yet I’m hearing big parts of the fan base, especially online, saying they’re not happy with Mikel Arteta and even some saying he needs to go. What is going on here?! Where are Arsenal fans at?”

Ferdinand believes Man City can “smell blood” after outclassing Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final before crushing Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup quarter-final.

“I think Man City can smell blood,” Ferdinand said. “I thought the cup final was massive for City because if they won the momentum shift could be a big factor in the run-in.

“Then Arsenal get beat in the FA Cup and confidence is lowered again. If they win their game in hand it’s down to six points and then they get to play Arsenal at home…

“I don’t know man, it makes it very difficult for Arsenal. They’re a dangerous animal now, City, and have the experience on Arsenal.

“They know what to do and have a manager who in the cup final I thought schooled Mikel Arteta and both sets of fans would have noticed that.

“I still think Arsenal will win it, I think they still win it. But I thought they would win it by five or six points, now I think they’ll just scrape over the line, but it doesn’t matter how you get over the line as long as you do it.”

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