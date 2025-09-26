Who were the keepers beaten by Gerrard, Cantona, Carlos?

You will remember these iconic goals but did anyone spare a thought for the poor goalkeepers. Can you even remember who they are?

Last week’s Famous F365 Friday Quiz tested your knowledge on the creators of some of the game’s most memorable goals.

This week, we’ve got a bunch of new ones for you. With the focus on the goalkeepers beaten – humiliated, in some cases – by some of the finest finishes in history.

Goalkeeping geeks: finally, it’s your time to shine…

If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

👉 Premier League quizzes

👉 Every Famous F365 Friday Quiz

👉 England quizzes and Missing Men

Quizzes and Missing Men by club: Man Utd | Man City | Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Spurs

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

👉 Big Weekend: Newcastle v Arsenal, Postecoglou, Sesko, Wolves, Madrid

👉 What Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley learned from last year’s Rotten Three

👉 Maresca’s greatest Chelsea success may ultimately be what gets him the sack