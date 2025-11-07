The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Traitors edition
This week’s Famous F365 Friday Quiz is themed around the game’s most treacherous Judases. No, you’re shameless…
You can decide for yourself whether Alan Carr or Trent Alexander-Arnold is the week’s worst traitor, but only one turncoat features in the Famous Friday Quiz.
Some good scores in the office to beat after a frankly embarrassing run of late.
Winty bagged a 16, while Matt Stead was one off a perfect 20. His message: ‘F*ck you, Luis Enrique’
Once you’ve aced it, challenge your mates in your WhatsApp groups.
If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…
👉 Every Famous F365 Friday Quiz
👉 England quizzes and Missing Men
Quizzes and Missing Men by club: Man Utd | Man City | Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Spurs
If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…
👉 Bizarre Bellingham agenda continues even after ‘major U-turn’
👉 Big Weekend: Manchester City v Liverpool, Tottenham, Xhaka, Farke
👉 The season so far in six tables: Arsenal power, Spurs and Man Utd silliness