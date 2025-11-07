The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Traitors edition

A Spurs fan with a 'Judas' jersey and Eric Cantona is unveiled by Manchester United.

This week’s Famous F365 Friday Quiz is themed around the game’s most treacherous Judases. No, you’re shameless…

You can decide for yourself whether Alan Carr or Trent Alexander-Arnold is the week’s worst traitor, but only one turncoat features in the Famous Friday Quiz.

Some good scores in the office to beat after a frankly embarrassing run of late.

Winty bagged a 16, while Matt Stead was one off a perfect 20. His message: ‘F*ck you, Luis Enrique’

Once you’ve aced it, challenge your mates in your WhatsApp groups.

If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

👉 Every Famous F365 Friday Quiz

👉 Premier League quizzes

👉 England quizzes and Missing Men

Quizzes and Missing Men by club: Man Utd | Man City | Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Spurs

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…



👉 Bizarre Bellingham agenda continues even after ‘major U-turn’

👉 Big Weekend: Manchester City v Liverpool, Tottenham, Xhaka, Farke

👉 The season so far in six tables: Arsenal power, Spurs and Man Utd silliness